A Henrico County-based running group started by IT workers looking to add fitness to their lives is well represented again this year in the Allianz Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half Marathon and the Capital One Richmond 8K.

The Maar-Daala Fitness Freaks running group has 94 participants registered in the three categories. Many of the runners, like one of the grou's founders, Narayana Reddy Mara, were inspired to work out to improve their health, counter their sedentary lifestyle and lose weight.

More than 90 members of the Maar-Daala Fitness Freaks – from elementary school-age students to people of retirement age – are registered for the SportsBackers events this weekend, joining 21,000 other runners and walkers, comprising the second-largest team after the local running group We Off The Couch.

Kranthi Ambala (left) will run the Half Marathon, while Ishya, 8 (center) will run the 8K with her father, Rohit, (right) and her brother. (Dina Weinstein/Henrico Citizen)

'Never give up'

The group combined a variation of Mara’s last name with another founder to form a phrase in the Telugu language of Andhra Pradesh in South India where many of the runners are from. Throughout the week Mara joins dozens of other Henrico residents for exercises, gym workouts and Saturday long runs.

Maar-Daala leader Rohit Ambala translated the group name to mean several encouraging phrases in English like ‘never give up,’ ‘keep pushing,’ ‘challenge yourself,’ ‘fight your limits’ or ‘push forward with determination.’

Maar-Daala Fitness Freaks provides structured weekly schedules involving various exercises like sprinting, core workouts, and long Saturday runs ranging from 13 to 20 miles.

Ambala started running during the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, running by himself daily in a 1000-kilometers-in-100-days challenge.

“I took that challenge,” said Ambala, who even hired a running coach to set a training plan to accomplish his goals. “I wanted to finish those 1,000 kilometers in 100 days. I finished that, so I got addicted to running. I used to run daily, like 10 kilometers, and then I started running, and I did like 13 marathons including in Berlin, and 300 plus half marathons. Every weekend I do a half marathon.”

The Nov. 13 Richmond Marathon travels into Henrico County, as shown on the map above. Details about the route's 7 am start time and road closures are available at www.richmondmarathon.org

Running helped him lose weight he had put on.

“I feel very happy by running. It's mental also, it's a stress free kind of thing for me. Running is my meditation. It's like everything will be reset and just I can focus on my work,” Ambala said.

He’s planning on running the London and Sydney marathon next year, with aspirations to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

Runners in the group often travel together and cheer on each other’s achievements. Ambala has helped his family get into running too.

Ambala's wife, Kranthi, will run the half marathon and said her running and fitness routine has helped lower her cholesterol.

“A pain on my left side hip post pregnancy, that didn't go away, is better because of this running,” said Kranthi Ambala, who also works in IT and used to experience back pain from extended sitting for long stretches. “With strength training, it helped me to come out of those pains. My legs are feeling so good.

“I feel like at least walking for a couple of minutes and then my brain also feels refreshed. We follow a fitness schedule. It helps a lot physically. It helps to keep the stress out as well and also induce my time for myself.”

Ambala will run the 8K with their son and eight-year-old daughter, Ishya, this Saturday.

“My dad says don't increase so much at the same time. Just do your best. Just do what your body says. Just don't think how other people are running,” Ishya said. “I'm a runner now because my dad inspired me. Now I like it because I practiced a lot of days, and I did a lot of races. He taught me how to run, and he told me to practice a lot. He taught me all the warm-ups and cool down stretches.”

Rohit Ambala (upper left) watches runners at a neighborhood 5K run he organized after a series of training sessions that brought out 150 people of all ages, many of whom have joined Maar-Daala Fitness Freaks and signed up to run one of the road races this weekend. (Dina Weinstein/Henrico Citizen)

Training more runners

Ambala’s community took notice of his fitness routine and his willingness to share tips. And this summer he opened up the opportunity to train neighbors who wanted to get more fit, leading a weeks-long running boot camp that drew up to 80 people each weekend morning, culminating in a 5K on a hot June Saturday morning that drew more than 150 people.

An Indian breakfast from a mobile food truck after the run included cool drinks.

The majority of the runners in the more than 50 households that participated were beginners. Many said it was a fun way to connect with neighbors while getting fit.

A few dozen of those neighbors are running in one of the shorter courses this Saturday through SportsBackers events.

There are numerous other running training groups in the area that help people prepare including at numerous YMCAs throughout Henrico County.

According to the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts 2025-2028 Community Health Improvement Plan, obesity is among the area’s top chronic disease. To counter the impact of extra weight, running, walking and strength training around the neighborhood with neighbors and relatives could be one of the easiest strategies to increase healthy and active living.

Teen runners with Maar-Daala Fitness Freaks (from left to right) Abhinav Padala, 16; Akshaj Tetala, 14; and Krishik Gaddam, 13. (Dina Weinstein/Henrico Citizen)

“The group dynamic is amazing. I always have very tight friends,” said Abhinav Padala, 16 who trains with the Maar-Daala Fitness Freaks and also runs track at Godwin High School. “After a long day of school, with the stress around tests, quizzes, assignments, and projects, with running you can relax your mind. For adults, I don't know all the struggles, but they definitely have a lot of stress going on with life, bills, job, work, everything, running will help you release all that energy and can control your body.

“I love the group. They encourage you so much. Every time we do a run, even if you're slow, we always make it a rule, at some specific point, we turn back around and go to the last runner. So, you never lose someone in a run. It's a good experience to bond and know your entire team group.”

While most members are South Indian professionals working in tech, Maar-Daala is open to everyone regardless of background or fitness level.

“It's a really big group, after major events and stuff, we always have parties where we contribute,” said Akshaj Tetala, 14, who will run in the Half Marathon on Saturday. “We're not just a family in running and training. We're also a family outside of just running and training. We're very connected.”

Dina Weinstein is the Citizen’s community vitality reporter and a Report for America corps member, covering housing, health and transportation. Support her work and articles like this one by making a contribution to the Citizen.