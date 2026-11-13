Neither Henrico County nor Henrico County Public Schools has a formal set of practices or a centralized system for addressing the numerous HVAC problems occurring throughout the county, according to an outside study.

During a 30-day assessment, CapTech Consulting delved into the county’s HVAC operations and spoke to both county and HCPS staff to identify what caused the widespread HVAC outages that occurred this past August. (Click here to continue reading)

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Richmond SPCA to present 'Understanding Canine Body Language' Nov. 14 at Varina Library

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Henrico County to hold community meeting about Deep Bottom Park at Varina Library Nov. 16

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