Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas says he has “full faith and confidence” in Henrico County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell, even as two third-party assessments identify significant problems with how HVAC operations have been managed across county government and its school division.

In an interview with CBS 6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit, Vithoulkas backed Cashwell and pushed back when Hipolit asked how her leadership allowed the school division to reach this point.

“Dr. Cashwell didn't allow us to get in that position. I don't agree with the premise,” Vithoulkas said.

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