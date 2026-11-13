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Henrico County
From Henrico firefighter to food influencer: The story behind 'Keep Keen Fed'
By WTVR CBS 6,9 days ago
He’s a groundbreaking first responder who is now enjoying a second life on social media.
Keen Trinh was the first Asian American firefighter in the history of Henrico County.
But these days, you can also find him on Instagram, TikTok, and other platforms, reviewing restaurants and take-out spots across Virginia.
Click here to continue reading on WTVR.com, a Henrico Citizen partner organization.