BROOKLAND

5300 block of Lucas Road, Brookland District – Police reported a medical emergency inside a building on Nov. 2 at 5:19 a.m.

2100 block of Maywill Street, Brookland District – Police reported felony hit-and-run and assault with other weapon in a parking area on Nov. 2 at 7:25 a.m.

7700 block of Flannagan Court, Brookland District – Police reported identity theft inside a building on Nov. 2 at 9:35 a.m.

2900 block of Hungary Spring Road, Brookland District – Police reported service of a warrant from an outside authority and arrest of a person on a street on Nov. 2 at 10:56 a.m.

5400 block of West Broad Street, Brookland District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 2 at 4:45 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

7700 block of East Parham Road, Brookland District – Police reported a suspicious situation inside a building on Nov. 2 at 7:44 p.m.

5800 block of Bremo Road, Brookland District – Police reported petit larceny from a building on Nov. 3 at 12:00 a.m.

5400 block of Dickens Glen Lane, Brookland District – Police reported DUI on a street on Nov. 3 at 2:15 a.m.; and refusal of a DUI breath test on a street on Nov. 3 at 3:00 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

7900 block of Shrader Road, Brookland District – Police reported petit larceny from unsecured automobiles on a street on Nov. 3 at 10:00 a.m.

3900 block of Glenside Drive, Brookland District – Police reported trespassing in a parking area on Nov. 3 at 1:59 p.m.

1600 block of Willow Lawn Drive, Brookland District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting and trespassing inside a building on Nov. 3 at 2:14 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

9000 block of Silverbush Drive, Brookland District – Police reported lost or missing property on Nov. 3 at 3:55 p.m.

8700 block of West Broad Street, Brookland District – Police reported fighting inside a building on Nov. 3 at 5:21 p.m.

6400 block of West Broad Street, Brookland District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

2100 block of Libbie Lake East Street, Brookland District – Police reported petit larceny from automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 3 at 5:45 p.m.

4900 block of Newross Court, Brookland District – Police reported a suspicious situation inside a building on Nov. 3 at 8:52 p.m.

4900 block of Merlin Lane, Brookland District – Police reported an Adult Protective Services referral on Nov. 4 at 9:18 a.m.

8300 block of Hungary Spring Road, Brookland District – Police reported carrying a weapon, conspiracy to commit larceny and illegal possession of alcohol on common grounds on Nov. 4 at 9:45 a.m.; and petit larceny from a building on Nov. 4 at 1:00 p.m.

7800 block of Carousel Lane, Brookland District – Police reported disorderly conduct inside a building on Nov. 4 at 10:04 a.m.

8300 block of Hungary Spring Road, Brookland District – Police reported illegal possession of alcohol inside a building on Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

9500 block of West Broad Street, Brookland District – Police reported petit larceny of an automobile accessory in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 1:15 p.m.

4900 block of West Broad Street, Brookland District – Police reported drunk in a public place, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a concealed weapon, and identity theft outside a building on Nov. 4 at 3:15 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

West Broad Street and Deep Run Avenue, Brookland District – Police reported DUI on a street on Nov. 5 at 12:52 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

5100 block of Downy Lane, Brookland District – Police reported recovery of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 5 at 3:32 a.m.; and petit larceny in a parking area on Nov. 5 at 7:40 p.m.

1600 block of Willow Lawn Drive, Brookland District – Police reported trespassing at a shopping center on Nov. 5 at 8:04 a.m.

5900 block of West Broad Street, Brookland District – Police reported possession of cocaine in a parking area on Nov. 5 at 8:14 a.m.; and service of a warrant and arrest of 2 people on common grounds on Nov. 5 at 8:14 a.m.

10700 block of Staples Mill Road, Brookland District – Police reported trespassing inside a building on Nov. 5 at 9:10 a.m.

7700 block of East Parham Road, Brookland District – Police reported service of a warrant from an outside authority and arrest of a person on Nov. 5 at 10:26 a.m.

7700 block of East Parham Road, Brookland District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 5 at 11:55 a.m.

9000 block of Staples Mill Road, Brookland District – Police reported trespassing on common grounds on Nov. 5 at 1:17 p.m.

Staples Mill Road and Wistar Road, Brookland District – Police reported disregarding a signal to stop without a pursuit on a street on Nov. 5 at 3:13 p.m.

7600 block of Staples Mill Road, Brookland District – Police reported burglary on Nov. 5 at 9:00 p.m.

4600 block of Kellywood Drive, Brookland District – Police reported finding a juvenile outside a building on Nov. 6 at 8:15 a.m.

2900 block of Hungary Spring Road, Brookland District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person on Nov. 6 at 10:25 a.m.

2900 block of Hungary Spring Road, Brookland District – Police reported service of a warrant on Nov. 6 at 10:26 a.m.

8600 block of Oakview Avenue, Brookland District – Police reported a public incident on common grounds on Nov. 6 at 10:46 a.m.

10900 block of Greenwood Road, Brookland District – Police reported state criminal violations in a parking area on Nov. 6 at 1:00 p.m.

7500 block of Staples Mill Road, Brookland District – Police reported petit larceny inside a vehicle on Nov. 6 at 1:45 p.m.

4300 block of East Parham Road, Brookland District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person on Nov. 6 at 2:00 p.m.

9100 block of Francis Run Court, Brookland District – Police reported petit larceny/package theft on common grounds on Nov. 6 at 2:24 p.m.

7500 block of Oakmont Drive, Brookland District – Police reported grand larceny inside a building on Nov. 6 at 2:30 p.m.

5800 block of Bremo Road, Brookland District – Police reported petit larceny from a building on Nov. 6 at 5:00 p.m.

7800 block of Shrader Road, Brookland District – Police reported trespassing inside a building on Nov. 6 at 5:35 p.m.

7400 block of Ranco Road, Brookland District – Police reported petit larceny from automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 6 at 10:00 p.m.

9300 block of Hungary Spring Road, Brookland District – Police reported DUI with an accident and grand larceny outside a building on Nov. 6 at 11:00 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

2200 block of Westwood Avenue, Brookland District – Police reported DUI with an accident and refusal of a DUI breath test on a street on Nov. 6 at 11:54 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

8500 block of Woodlake Drive, Brookland District – Police reported trespassing outside a building on Nov. 7 at 7:00 a.m.

Glenside Drive and Cloverdale Street, Brookland District – Police reported possession of a concealed weapon on a street on Nov. 7 at 11:40 a.m. Police arrested 2 people in connection with the incident.

8700 block of Shrader Road, Brookland District – Police reported a suspicious situation inside a building on Nov. 7 at 6:46 p.m.

Francistown Road and Huron Avenue, Brookland District – Police reported drunk in a public place, obstruction of justice, and filing a false report on a street on Nov. 7 at 9:15 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

5600 block of Stone Lake Drive, Brookland District – Police reported lost and missing juvenile inside a building on Nov. 7 at 9:25 p.m.

5200 block of Distillers Lane, Brookland District – Police reported extortion inside a building on Nov. 7 at 9:36 p.m.

5000 block of Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Brookland District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 7 at 10:30 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

4000 block of Glenside Drive, Brookland District – Police reported DUI of drugs and possession of cocaine in a parking area on Nov. 7 at 10:34 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

11300 block of Abbots Cross Lane, Brookland District – Police reported lost and missing juvenile inside a building on Nov. 8 at 12:00 a.m.

Staples Mill Road and Lucas Road, Brookland District – Police reported disregarding a signal to stop during a pursuit on a street on Nov. 8 at 12:36 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

5600 block of Eunice Drive, Brookland District – Police reported DUI with an accident on a street on Nov. 8 at 2:59 a.m.; and state criminal violations on a street on Nov. 8 at 3:15 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

8300 block of Hungary Spring Road, Brookland District – Police reported vandalism at a school on Nov. 8 at 6:00 a.m.

9000 block of Staples Mill Road, Brookland District – Police reported petit larceny from unsecured automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 8 at 12:00 p.m.

1900 block of Libbie Avenue, Brookland District – Police reported disorderly conduct on Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Cloverdale Street and Penick Road, Brookland District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person on a street on Nov. 8 at 4:01 p.m.

5900 block of West Broad Street, Brookland District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 8 at 4:05 p.m.

7700 block of East Parham Road, Brookland District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person on Nov. 8 at 5:05 p.m.

4900 block of Packard Road, Brookland District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 8 at 6:17 p.m.

8000 block of Lake Laurel Lane, Brookland District – Police reported possession of cocaine, state criminal violations, and DUI in a parking area on Nov. 8 at 6:44 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

11400 block of Rosebud Bend Lane, Brookland District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 8 at 7:45 p.m.

11400 block of Rosebud Bend Lane, Brookland District – Police reported vandalism of two automobiles and petit larceny from automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 8 at 8:00 p.m.

2400 block of Hoxton Road, Brookland District – Police reported petit larceny/package theft outside a building on Nov. 8 at 10:04 p.m.

FAIRFIELD

4000 block of Bolling Road, Fairfield District – Police reported fraud inside a building on Nov. 2 at 12:00 a.m.

Kenway Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported drunk in a public place outside a building on Nov. 2 at 10:20 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

9900 block of Brook Road, Fairfield District – Police reported a suspicious situation inside a building on Nov. 2 at 11:19 a.m.

10000 block of Brook Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 2 at 12:03 p.m.

7900 block of Brook Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny from a building on Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m.

1800 block of Watts Lane, Fairfield District – Police reported lost and missing juvenile inside a building on Nov. 2 at 1:44 p.m.

10000 block of Jeb Stuart Parkway, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny from a building on Nov. 2 at 2:00 p.m.

1200 block of Concord Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported automobile theft in a parking area on Nov. 2 at 3:00 p.m.

East Laburnum Avenue and Pilots Lane, Fairfield District – Police reported service of a warrant, arrest of a person, and a traffic stop involving criminal violations on a street on Nov. 2 at 4:25 p.m.

1100 block of Micheline Terrace, Fairfield District – Police reported disorderly conduct inside a building on Nov. 2 at 5:00 p.m.

1100 block of Ironington Road, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile on a street on Nov. 2 at 5:00 p.m.

700 block of North Laburnum Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported grand larceny in a parking area on Nov. 2 at 7:00 p.m.

500 block of North Laburnum Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported a public nuisance on common grounds on Nov. 2 at 7:52 p.m.

9400 block of Belladdie Way, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny, service of a warrant, and arrest of a person on Nov. 2 at 7:54 p.m.

300 block of North Laburnum Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny in a parking area on Nov. 2 at 10:00 p.m.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 2 at 10:07 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

900 block of Ayers Way, Fairfield District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 3 at 5:10 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

2400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, Fairfield District – Police reported trespassing outside a building on Nov. 3 at 6:12 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

2400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 3 at 6:34 a.m.

6900 block of Wilkinson Road, Fairfield District – Police reported animal neglect in a parking area on Nov. 3 at 7:26 a.m.

5300 block of Chamberlayne Road, Fairfield District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 3 at 8:01 a.m.

4300 block of Carolina Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 3 at 10:00 a.m.

2400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting on Nov. 3 at 10:11 a.m.

3600 block of Whitlock Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism by an adult inside a building on Nov. 3 at 11:00 a.m.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 3 at 11:38 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

5800 block of Grammarcy Circle, Fairfield District – Police reported automobile theft in a parking area on Nov. 3 at 12:00 p.m.

7400 block of Landsworth Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person on common grounds on Nov. 3 at 2:00 p.m.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 3 at 3:09 p.m.; and trespassing inside a building on Nov. 3 at 3:11 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

7900 block of Brook Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny from a building on Nov. 3 at 4:00 p.m.

1600 block of Cadmus Court, Fairfield District – Police reported a public nuisance in cyberspace on Nov. 3 at 4:17 p.m.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 3 at 4:38 p.m.

9300 block of Wilmecote Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported a suspicious situation on common grounds on Nov. 3 at 6:00 p.m.

1500 block of Spring Tree Court, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 3 at 8:15 p.m.

5600 block of Chamberlayne Road, Fairfield District – Police reported drunk in a public place on common grounds on Nov. 3 at 9:04 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

9700 block of Virginia Centerway Place, Fairfield District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 3 at 9:28 p.m.

9700 block of Gardenia Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported motorcycle theft outside a building on Nov. 3 at 9:30 p.m.

800 block of East Parham Road, Fairfield District – Police reported trespassing inside a building on Nov. 3 at 10:45 p.m.

1900 block of Cool Lane, Fairfield District – Police reported credit card fraud in cyberspace on Nov. 4 at 12:00 a.m.

1300 block of Virginia Center Parkway, Fairfield District – Police reported a suspicious situation inside a building on Nov. 4 at 12:00 a.m.

900 block of East Parham Road, Fairfield District – Police reported drunk in a public place on common grounds on Nov. 4 at 1:20 a.m.; and non-aggravated assault (including domestic) and obstruction of justice inside a building on Nov. 4 at 1:40 a.m. at 4300 block of East Parham Road in Brookland District. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

100 block of East Laburnum Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 4 at 1:54 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

2400 block of Essex Road, Fairfield District – Police reported an animal-related incident inside a building on Nov. 4 at 5:00 a.m.

500 block of Meriwether Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported a burning or bombing threat inside a school bus on Nov. 4 at 7:30 a.m.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 8:00 a.m.

1600 block of Hennington Terrace, Fairfield District – Police reported lost and missing juvenile inside a building on Nov. 4 at 8:00 a.m.

300 block of Winston Street, Fairfield District – Police reported an animal-related incident on common grounds on Nov. 4 at 10:02 a.m.

1100 block of Korth Place, Fairfield District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 4 at 10:16 a.m.

3700 block of Delmont Street, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny from automobiles on common grounds on Nov. 4 at 11:00 a.m.

9000 block of Centerway Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 2:00 p.m.

1700 block of Parlow Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported an abandoned automobile on common grounds on Nov. 4 at 3:46 p.m.

9600 block of Centerway Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny from automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 4:30 p.m.

1600 block of Poplar Stand Court, Fairfield District – Police reported lost and missing adult inside a building on Nov. 4 at 5:57 p.m.

1500 block of Summit Oak Court, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny from automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 6:00 p.m.

9000 block of Centerway Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported attempted larceny from automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 7:00 p.m.

1500 block of Spring Tree Court, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 4 at 8:00 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

9500 block of Centerway Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny from automobiles and vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 8:00 p.m.

9000 block of Centerway Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 8:00 p.m.

9600 block of Centerway Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 8:00 p.m.

4900 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny on Nov. 4 at 8:42 p.m.

5300 block of Chamberlayne Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting and trespassing on common grounds on Nov. 4 at 9:08 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, Fairfield District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 9:30 p.m.

1500 block of Spring Tree Court, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny from automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 10:00 p.m.

8800 block of Brook Road, Fairfield District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 5 at 12:38 a.m.

Mechanicsville Turnpike and Byron Street, Fairfield District – Police reported a traffic stop involving criminal violations, service of a warrant, and arrest of a person on a street on Nov. 5 at 12:49 a.m.

900 block of Centerway Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile inside a building on Nov. 5 at 1:00 a.m.

9000 block of Centerway Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 5 at 3:00 a.m.

9500 block of Centerway Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny from automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 5 at 3:00 a.m.

9600 block of Centerway Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 5 at 3:00 a.m.

600 block of Grayson Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported a suspicious person outside a building on Nov. 5 at 3:00 a.m.

9000 block of Centerway Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 5 at 3:01 a.m.

Lark Drive and Richmond Henrico Turnpike, Fairfield District – Police reported possession of a concealed weapon, possession of stolen property, obstruction of justice, and state criminal violations on a street on Nov. 5 at 4:31 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

9600 block of Centerway Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 5 at 7:30 a.m.

5100 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported disorderly conduct on Nov. 5 at 11:30 a.m.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 5 at 12:31 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

2200 block of Mountain Road, Fairfield District – Police reported a threat assessment inside a building on Nov. 5 at 12:33 p.m.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 5 at 1:19 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

800 block of East Parham Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 5 at 3:30 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

Brook Run Drive and Montbrook Lane, Fairfield District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a school bus on Nov. 5 at 3:30 p.m.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 5 at 4:25 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

1000 block of County Park Place, Fairfield District – Police reported an automobile accident with property damage on a street on Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

7900 block of Brook Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 5 at 7:00 p.m.

1900 block of Greenwood Glen Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 5 at 7:16 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

Azalea Avenue and Pony Farm Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported DUI on a street on Nov. 5 at 7:41 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 5 at 8:00 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

10100 block of Brook Road, Fairfield District – Police reported drunk in a public place in a parking area on Nov. 5 at 8:01 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 5 at 8:12 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

Hilliard Road and Impala Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported DUI of drugs and a traffic stop involving criminal violations on a street on Nov. 5 at 8:19 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 5 at 9:09 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

1700 block of Brentwood Road, Fairfield District – Police reported state criminal violations outside a building on Nov. 5 at 9:30 p.m.

3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, Fairfield District – Police reported state criminal violations in a parking area on Nov. 5 at 10:00 p.m.

3500 block of Carlton Road, Fairfield District – Police reported felony hit-and-run on a street on Nov. 6 at 12:09 a.m.

Rhudy Street and Thompson Street, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile on a street on Nov. 6 at 12:40 a.m.

5200 block of Chamberlayne Road, Fairfield District – Police reported service of a warrant from an outside authority and arrest of a person in a parking area on Nov. 6 at 11:42 a.m.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 6 at 12:29 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 6 at 1:50 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

1800 block of Watts Lane, Fairfield District – Police reported lost and missing juvenile inside a building on Nov. 6 at 3:37 p.m.

2300 block of Harvie Road, Fairfield District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person on a street on Nov. 6 at 4:00 p.m.

3000 block of Dumbarton Road, Fairfield District – Police reported a fire code violation on common grounds on Nov. 6 at 4:15 p.m.

800 block of East Parham Road, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 6 at 5:00 p.m.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting on Nov. 6 at 5:27 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

3800 block of Micheline Court, Fairfield District – Police reported a suspicious situation inside a building on Nov. 6 at 7:37 p.m.

5200 block of Chamberlayne Road, Fairfield District – Police reported grand larceny inside a vehicle on Nov. 6 at 9:01 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

2700 block of Parkside Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) outside a building on Nov. 6 at 9:05 p.m.; and possession of cocaine on a street on Nov. 6 at 9:50 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

3000 block of Farmstead Mill Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 6 at 9:35 p.m.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 6 at 10:52 p.m.; and trespassing on Nov. 6 at 10:52 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

4800 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 7 at 3:57 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

5200 block of Brook Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 7 at 4:50 a.m.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported fraud by false pretenses inside a building on Nov. 7 at 7:00 a.m.

3700 block of Vawter Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/package theft outside a building on Nov. 7 at 9:00 a.m.

7100 block of Club Road, Fairfield District – Police reported lost or missing property on common grounds on Nov. 7 at 9:26 a.m.

3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile by an adult in a parking area on Nov. 7 at 11:00 a.m.

3800 block of Austin Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile outside a building on Nov. 7 at 11:00 a.m.

4900 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

9800 block of Brook Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 7 at 1:47 p.m.

10100 block of Brook Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting and illegal possession of alcohol inside a building on Nov. 7 at 1:53 p.m.

5600 block of Chamberlayne Road, Fairfield District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 7 at 1:55 p.m.

5100 block of Colwyck Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported a burning or bombing threat inside a building on Nov. 7 at 2:07 p.m.; and state criminal violations inside a building on Nov. 7 at 2:09 p.m.

1300 block of North Laburnum Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person outside a building on Nov. 7 at 4:40 p.m.

4200 block of Fayette Circle, Fairfield District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, Fairfield District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person in a parking area on Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

2300 block of Dumbarton Road, Fairfield District – Police reported found property on Nov. 7 at 7:15 p.m.

8400 block of Brook Road, Fairfield District – Police reported obstruction of justice and a traffic stop involving criminal violations on a street on Nov. 8 at 2:26 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

600 block of North Laburnum Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported state criminal violations in a parking area on Nov. 8 at 9:00 a.m.

500 block of North Laburnum Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 8 at 9:35 a.m.

100 block of Engleside Court, Fairfield District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) in a parking area on Nov. 8 at 10:15 a.m.

5000 block of Nine Mile Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting, obstruction of justice, service of a warrant from an outside authority, and arrest of a person inside a building on Nov. 8 at 10:18 a.m.

400 block of Sausiluta Drive, Fairfield District – Police reported filing a false report in a parking area on Nov. 8 at 12:00 p.m.

1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, Fairfield District – Police reported assault with another weapon inside a building on Nov. 8 at 12:11 p.m.

5300 block of Chamberlayne Road, Fairfield District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 8 at 12:45 p.m.

2700 block of Mt Zion Court, Fairfield District – Police reported vandalism outside a building on Nov. 8 at 5:45 p.m.

5400 block of Afton Overlook, Fairfield District – Police reported disorderly conduct inside a building on Nov. 8 at 6:43 p.m.

5400 block of Afton Overlook, Fairfield District – Police reported a suspicious situation inside a building on Nov. 8 at 8:31 p.m.

Villa Park Drive and Brook Road, Fairfield District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person on Nov. 8 at 9:20 p.m.; and a traffic stop involving criminal violations on a street on Nov. 8 at 9:20 p.m.

300 block of North Laburnum Avenue, Fairfield District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 8 at 11:53 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

THREE CHOPT

8600 block of Aldeburgh Drive, Three Chopt District – Police reported grand larceny/package theft inside a building on Nov. 2 at 12:00 a.m.

4800 block of Broad Meadows Court, Three Chopt District – Police reported vandalism inside a building on Nov. 2 at 1:00 p.m.

11200 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 2 at 1:43 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

3400 block of Pump Road, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 2 at 3:15 p.m.

11800 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported grand larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 2 at 4:00 p.m. Police arrested 2 people in connection with the incident.

4800 block of Fairlake Lane, Three Chopt District – Police reported vandalism by an adult outside a building on Nov. 2 at 6:13 p.m.

2300 block of Hickory Creek Drive, Three Chopt District – Police reported state criminal violations in a parking area on Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

11500 block of Sadler Glen Lane, Three Chopt District – Police reported credit card fraud in cyberspace on Nov. 2 at 10:00 p.m.

2300 block of Hickory Creek Court, Three Chopt District – Police reported grand larceny from unsecured automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 3 at 2:00 a.m.

2300 block of Hickory Creek Drive, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny from unsecured automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 3 at 7:30 a.m.

2100 block of Hickory Creek Drive, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny from unsecured automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 3 at 8:00 a.m.

11100 block of Morgan Run Road, Three Chopt District – Police reported lost and missing adult inside a building on Nov. 3 at 8:54 a.m.

3400 block of Chestnut Springs Place, Three Chopt District – Police reported lost or missing property on common grounds on Nov. 3 at 11:22 a.m.

11000 block of Three Chopt Road, Three Chopt District – Police reported a suspicious situation inside a building on Nov. 3 at 12:56 p.m.

11800 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 3 at 1:30 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

5300 block of Twisting Vine Lane, Three Chopt District – Police reported a public nuisance inside a building on Nov. 3 at 4:04 p.m.

8800 block of Three Chopt Road, Three Chopt District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile by an adult in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 12:08 p.m.

5300 block of Twin Hickory Road, Three Chopt District – Police reported trespassing on Nov. 4 at 1:02 p.m.

12000 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported disturbing the peace inside a building on Nov. 4 at 1:50 p.m.

11200 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 4 at 3:04 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

2900 block of North Parham Road, Three Chopt District – Police reported possession of marijuana inside a building on Nov. 4 at 3:45 p.m.

Mayland Drive and Mayland Court, Three Chopt District – Police reported road rage on a street on Nov. 4 at 3:48 p.m.

11800 block of Chase Wellesley Drive, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny from unsecured automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 5:00 p.m.

11800 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported grand larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 4 at 5:52 p.m.

4200 block of Quarry Lake Drive, Three Chopt District – Police reported recovery of a stolen automobile by another jurisdiction in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 9:55 p.m.

West Broad Street and Tuckernuck Drive, Three Chopt District – Police reported state criminal violations on a street on Nov. 4 at 11:22 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

Turtle Creek Drive and Turtle Run Drive, Three Chopt District – Police reported a suspicious situation in a parking area on Nov. 5 at 8:00 a.m.

3400 block of Gayton Meadows Terrace, Three Chopt District – Police reported fraud by a confidence scheme inside a building on Nov. 5 at 9:00 a.m.

11800 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

3400 block of Grove Gate Court, Three Chopt District – Police reported grand larceny from unsecured automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

9600 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 5 at 3:56 p.m.

11900 block of Misty Cove Court, Three Chopt District – Police reported a suspicious situation on Nov. 5 at 5:00 p.m.

11900 block of Westcott Landing Court, Three Chopt District – Police reported fraud by a confidence scheme inside a building on Nov. 5 at 6:09 p.m.

8200 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported forcible burglary of a non-residential building at night and recovery of a stolen automobile by another jurisdiction inside a building on Nov. 5 at 7:00 p.m.

12300 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported trespassing inside a building on Nov. 5 at 10:06 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

10900 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported brandishing a firearm and vandalism inside a building on Nov. 6 at 4:20 a.m.; and non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 6 at 6:00 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

11200 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 6 at 12:33 p.m.

11400 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting and possession of cocaine at a shopping center on Nov. 6 at 1:17 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

11800 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported possession of burglary tools and petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 6 at 3:49 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

13200 block of Hollyhock Court, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny from unsecured automobiles outside a building on Nov. 6 at 7:00 p.m.

11800 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 6 at 7:08 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

11200 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 6 at 7:43 p.m.

11000 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported drunk in a public place on a street on Nov. 7 at 10:59 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

11800 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

11800 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 7 at 3:34 p.m.

West Broad Street and Skipwith Road, Three Chopt District – Police reported DUI with an accident on a street on Nov. 7 at 5:58 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

4400 block of Pouncey Tract Road, Three Chopt District – Police reported a suspicious situation inside a building on Nov. 7 at 7:37 p.m.

11800 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 7 at 7:42 p.m.

9100 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported drunk in a public place inside a building on Nov. 7 at 11:35 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

12400 block of Graham Meadows Drive, Three Chopt District – Police reported a public nuisance in cyberspace on Nov. 8 at 4:35 a.m.

11800 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny inside a building on Nov. 8 at 11:15 a.m.

3900 block of Westerre Parkway, Three Chopt District – Police reported fraud by false pretenses in cyberspace on Nov. 8 at 3:00 p.m.

2300 block of Hickory Creek Drive, Three Chopt District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person on Nov. 8 at 4:06 p.m.

11800 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 8 at 5:00 p.m. Police arrested 2 people in connection with the incident.

11200 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 8 at 6:13 p.m.

11400 block of West Broad Street, Three Chopt District – Police reported trespassing inside a building on Nov. 8 at 6:21 p.m.

2400 block of Fisherton Drive, Three Chopt District – Police reported a fireworks-related fire outside a building on Nov. 8 at 7:17 p.m.

9300 block of Windy Cove Circle, Three Chopt District – Police reported service of a warrant from an outside authority and arrest of a person inside a building on Nov. 8 at 8:25 p.m.

TUCKAHOE

8100 block of West Broad Street, Tuckahoe District – Police reported attempted burglary of a non-residential building at night on Nov. 2 at 3:38 a.m.

400 block of Lynchell Place, Tuckahoe District – Police reported grand larceny/package theft outside a building on Nov. 2 at 3:00 p.m.

6900 block of Forest Avenue, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m.

1500 block of Thistle Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported recovery of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 2 at 8:40 p.m.

Camelot Circle, Tuckahoe District – Police reported state criminal violations in a parking area on Nov. 3 at 3:40 a.m.

200 block of Camelot Circle, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny from unsecured automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 3 at 4:00 a.m.

8800 block of Wishart Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported a suspicious situation on Nov. 3 at 8:00 a.m.

7000 block of West Broad Street, Tuckahoe District – Police reported trespassing on Nov. 3 at 8:52 a.m.

9200 block of Venetian Way, Tuckahoe District – Police reported credit card fraud inside a building on Nov. 3 at 9:52 a.m.

1800 block of Cornell Avenue, Tuckahoe District – Police reported a suspicious situation on Nov. 3 at 10:47 a.m.

7700 block of Hillview Avenue, Tuckahoe District – Police reported wire fraud inside a building on Nov. 3 at 4:26 p.m.

6500 block of West Broad Street, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 3 at 5:27 p.m.; and trespassing inside a building on Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

8300 block of Rolando Drive, Tuckahoe District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 3 at 11:27 p.m.

100 block of Gateway East, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny from unsecured automobiles and state criminal violations in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 5:00 a.m.

1200 block of Hillside Avenue, Tuckahoe District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile outside a building on Nov. 4 at 9:30 a.m.

7000 block of West Broad Street, Tuckahoe District – Police reported trespassing on Nov. 4 at 11:12 a.m.

6900 block of Forest Avenue, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 4 at 11:57 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

Patterson Avenue and Pump Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported road rage on a street on Nov. 4 at 1:09 p.m.

2900 block of Bywater Drive, Tuckahoe District – Police reported a home-related incident outside a building on Nov. 4 at 2:58 p.m.

7500 block of Sheryl Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny on Nov. 4 at 3:48 p.m.

1600 block of Careybrook Drive, Tuckahoe District – Police reported fraud by a confidence scheme inside a building on Nov. 4 at 4:26 p.m.

6500 block of West Broad Street, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 4 at 4:50 p.m.; and possession of cocaine in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 5:50 p.m. at 6200 block of West Broad Street. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

2500 block of Three Willows Court, Tuckahoe District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 6:00 p.m.

1500 block of Foster Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported service of a warrant from an outside authority inside a building on Nov. 4 at 8:50 p.m.

8700 block of Ridge Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported DUI in a parking area on Nov. 4 at 9:29 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

2000 block of Lauderdale Drive, Tuckahoe District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) and obstruction of justice inside a building on Nov. 4 at 10:45 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

2900 block of Bywater Drive, Tuckahoe District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 4 at 11:09 p.m.

1600 block of Havenwood Drive, Tuckahoe District – Police reported a suspicious situation on Nov. 5 at 12:00 a.m.

200 block of Gateway East, Tuckahoe District – Police reported attempted larceny from automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 5 at 4:48 a.m.

2500 block of Three Willows Court, Tuckahoe District – Police reported grand larceny from automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 5 at 8:03 a.m.

9200 block of Gayton Oaks Court, Tuckahoe District – Police reported a suspicious situation inside a building on Nov. 5 at 10:44 a.m.

11300 block of Patterson Avenue, Tuckahoe District – Police reported fraud by a confidence scheme inside a building on Nov. 5 at 12:55 p.m.

10300 block of Three Chopt Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported wire fraud in cyberspace on Nov. 5 at 1:00 p.m.

1500 block of Eastridge Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported credit card fraud and grand larceny inside a building on Nov. 5 at 4:23 p.m.

Ridgefield Parkway and Gayton Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported an automobile accident with property damage on a street on Nov. 5 at 5:31 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

6900 block of Forest Avenue, Tuckahoe District – Police reported grand larceny/shoplifting and trespassing at a shopping center on Nov. 5 at 9:43 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

8700 block of Quioccasin Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting and trespassing inside a building on Nov. 6 at 12:12 a.m.

North Parham Road and River Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person in a parking area on Nov. 6 at 2:00 a.m.

1600 block of Skipwith Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person inside a building on Nov. 6 at 2:35 a.m.

2700 block of Hungary Spring Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported service of a warrant from an outside authority and arrest of a person on a street on Nov. 6 at 3:32 a.m.

1300 block of Starling Drive, Tuckahoe District – Police reported grand larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 6 at 8:20 a.m.

1500 block of North Parham Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported wire fraud in a parking area on Nov. 6 at 1:32 p.m.

9000 block of Patterson Avenue, Tuckahoe District – Police reported recovery of an automobile inside a building on Nov. 6 at 2:00 p.m.

2000 block of Cambridge Drive, Tuckahoe District – Police reported a suspicious automobile on a street on Nov. 6 at 3:35 p.m.

6900 block of Forest Avenue, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 6 at 3:39 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

9100 block of Quioccasin Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic), non-aggravated assault by strangulation, grand larceny, trespassing, kidnapping, and state criminal violations inside a building on Nov. 6 at 3:39 p.m.; and other state traffic violations in a parking area on Nov. 6 at 3:39 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

6500 block of West Broad Street, Tuckahoe District – Police reported recovery of a stolen automobile for another jurisdiction in a parking area on Nov. 6 at 4:02 p.m.

6900 block of Forest Avenue, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 6 at 6:41 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

9000 block of Patterson Avenue, Tuckahoe District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 6 at 7:00 p.m.

1900 block of Skipwith Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported DUI with an accident on a street on Nov. 6 at 7:08 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

9000 block of Patterson Avenue, Tuckahoe District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 6 at 10:00 p.m.

800 block of Westham Parkway, Tuckahoe District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 7 at 4:00 a.m.

8800 block of Quioccasin Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported DUI in a parking area on Nov. 7 at 7:21 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

8700 block of River Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported identity theft inside a building on Nov. 7 at 8:00 a.m.

7000 block of West Broad Street, Tuckahoe District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person on Nov. 7 at 8:27 a.m.

7400 block of Three Chopt Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported lost or missing property outside a building on Nov. 7 at 11:00 a.m.

1800 block of Gaskins Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny from a building on Nov. 7 at 12:00 p.m.

7000 block of West Broad Street, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting and trespassing inside a building on Nov. 7 at 2:58 p.m.

6500 block of West Broad Street, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 7 at 3:28 p.m.

6900 block of Forest Avenue, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting on Nov. 7 at 3:45 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

1300 block of Street Michaels Lane, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny from a building on Nov. 7 at 4:00 p.m.

Quioccasin Road and Shane Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported DUI with an accident on a street on Nov. 7 at 5:55 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

200 block of Santa Clara Drive, Tuckahoe District – Police reported a public nuisance inside a building on Nov. 7 at 8:00 p.m.

8000 block of West Broad Street, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 7 at 11:30 p.m.

8000 block of West Broad Street, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 7 at 11:31 p.m.

7300 block of Forest Avenue, Tuckahoe District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 8 at 10:00 a.m.

Old Parham Road and Blankenship Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported service of a warrant from an outside authority inside a vehicle on Nov. 8 at 4:00 p.m.

2400 block of Gurley Road, Tuckahoe District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 8 at 4:04 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

200 block of Gateway East, Tuckahoe District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m.

9000 block of Cloisters East, Tuckahoe District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile outside a building on Nov. 8 at 9:00 p.m.

9100 block of Cloisters East, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny from automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 8 at 9:00 p.m.

9100 block of Cloisters East, Tuckahoe District – Police reported petit larceny from automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 8 at 10:00 p.m.

9000 block of Cloisters West, Tuckahoe District – Police reported attempted larceny from automobiles in a parking area on Nov. 8 at 11:00 p.m.

VARINA

6400 block of Majestic Way, Varina District – Police reported a suspicious situation inside a building on Nov. 2 at 2:16 a.m.

6000 block of Oakano Drive, Varina District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 2 at 4:00 a.m.

500 block of South Airport Drive, Varina District – Police reported disorderly conduct inside a building on Nov. 2 at 6:00 a.m.

1700 block of Casey Meadows Terrace, Varina District – Police reported a suspicious situation on Nov. 2 at 8:00 a.m.

3400 block of Darbytown Road, Varina District – Police reported an animal-related incident in a parking area on Nov. 2 at 9:40 a.m.

1700 block of Old Oakland Road, Varina District – Police reported service of a warrant from an outside authority and arrest of a person on Nov. 2 at 10:00 a.m.

2900 block of Duck Blind Court, Varina District – Police reported assault inside a building on Nov. 2 at 10:00 a.m.

4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue, Varina District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 2 at 11:20 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue, Varina District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting at a shopping center on Nov. 2 at 12:40 p.m.; and petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 2 at 12:40 p.m. Police arrested 2 people in connection with the incident.

6700 block of Northbury Court, Varina District – Police reported an abandoned automobile on a street on Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m.

1700 block of Almond Creek North Terrace, Varina District – Police reported an abandoned automobile on a street on Nov. 2 at 3:21 p.m.

Bickerstaff Place and Almond Creek North Way, Varina District – Police reported an abandoned automobile on a street on Nov. 2 at 3:25 p.m.

200 block of East Williamsburg Road, Varina District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m.

4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue, Varina District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 2 at 6:04 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

300 block of South Airport Drive, Varina District – Police reported petit larceny on common grounds on Nov. 2 at 7:00 p.m.

5900 block of Tiger Lily Lane, Varina District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 2 at 8:30 p.m.

5200 block of Williamsburg Road, Varina District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person inside a building on Nov. 2 at 9:33 p.m.

5200 block of Williamsburg Road, Varina District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person inside a building on Nov. 2 at 11:20 p.m.

200 block of South Airport Drive, Varina District – Police reported possession of drug paraphernalia on a street on Nov. 3 at 2:49 a.m.; and a traffic stop involving criminal violations on Nov. 3 at 2:49 a.m.

2200 block of Shirleydale Avenue, Varina District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) on Nov. 3 at 4:33 a.m.; and non-aggravated assault by strangulation on Nov. 3 at 4:34 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

600 block of North Airport Drive, Varina District – Police reported service of a warrant from an outside authority and arrest of a person inside a building on Nov. 3 at 7:40 a.m.

4700 block of South Laburnum Avenue, Varina District – Police reported a suspicious situation on Nov. 3 at 8:30 a.m.

1100 block of Berryhill Road, Varina District – Police reported grand larceny/package theft on common grounds on Nov. 3 at 1:17 p.m.

North Spruce Avenue, Varina District – Police reported vandalism by an adult inside a building on Nov. 3 at 1:32 p.m.

3100 block of Williamsburg Road, Varina District – Police reported DUI of drugs on Nov. 3 at 4:43 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

East Washington Street and North Holly Avenue, Varina District – Police reported possession of heroin outside a building on Nov. 3 at 6:35 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

200 block of Stuttaford Drive, Varina District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) on common grounds on Nov. 3 at 6:49 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

6000 block of Audubon Drive, Varina District – Police reported lost and missing adult on Nov. 3 at 7:34 p.m.

4500 block of South Laburnum Avenue, Varina District – Police reported petit larceny/shoplifting inside a building on Nov. 3 at 10:01 p.m.

100 block of Twining Lane, Varina District – Police reported credit card fraud inside a building on Nov. 4 at 4:17 a.m.

4300 block of South Laburnum Avenue, Varina District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) inside a building on Nov. 4 at 7:40 a.m.

7500 block of Willson Road, Varina District – Police reported grand larceny outside a building on Nov. 4 at 9:00 a.m.

600 block of North Airport Drive, Varina District – Police reported fraud inside a building on Nov. 4 at 12:24 p.m.

200 block of South Airport Drive, Varina District – Police reported a suspicious situation on common grounds on Nov. 4 at 2:00 p.m.

Forest Avenue and Nine Mile Road, Varina District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person on a street on Nov. 4 at 2:49 p.m.

1300 block of Freshet Court, Varina District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person on Nov. 4 at 5:55 p.m.

4400 block of South Laburnum Avenue, Varina District – Police reported credit card fraud inside a building on Nov. 4 at 6:00 p.m.

4700 block of Laurie Lane, Varina District – Police reported possession of synthetic drugs on a street on Nov. 4 at 6:52 p.m.

Messer Road, Varina District – Police reported forcible rape in a hallway on Nov. 5 at 9:50 a.m.

East Williamsburg Road, Varina District – Police reported a public-place incident outside a building on Nov. 5 at 11:16 a.m.

3100 block of Danville Street, Varina District – Police reported forcible residential burglary on Nov. 5 at 2:00 p.m.

Williamsburg Road and Sanburne Parkway, Varina District – Police reported an opium or cocaine drug violation, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of heroin on a street on Nov. 5 at 4:02 p.m.

5700 block of Elko Road, Varina District – Police reported forcible burglary of a shed or outbuilding and forcible burglary of a non-residential building on common grounds on Nov. 5 at 5:00 p.m.

4500 block of Monaco Drive, Varina District – Police reported lost or missing property on Nov. 5 at 8:25 p.m.

5400 block of New Market Road, Varina District – Police reported DUI with an accident on a street on Nov. 5 at 10:26 p.m.; and other state traffic violations on a street on Nov. 5 at 10:40 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

1400 block of Hyner Circle, Varina District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile by an adult on a street on Nov. 6 at 12:04 a.m.

South Laburnum Avenue and Williamsburg Road, Varina District – Police reported road rage on a street on Nov. 6 at 6:45 a.m.

200 block of Huntsman Road, Varina District – Police reported petit larceny of an automobile accessory outside a building on Nov. 6 at 8:00 a.m.

4800 block of South Laburnum Avenue, Varina District – Police reported drunk in a public place in a parking area on Nov. 6 at 9:18 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

2300 block of New Harvest Road, Varina District – Police reported uttering a forged check on Nov. 6 at 4:35 p.m.

1500 block of Edgelawn Circle, Varina District – Police reported armed robbery with a firearm inside a building on Nov. 6 at 9:26 p.m.

Lowell Street and Jefferson Street, Varina District – Police reported a suspicious situation on a street on Nov. 6 at 9:28 p.m.

Nine Mile Road and North Laburnum Avenue, Varina District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person on a street on Nov. 6 at 11:16 p.m.

3600 block of Millers Glenn Lane, Varina District – Police reported credit card fraud inside a building on Nov. 7 at 12:00 a.m.

100 block of Starbuck Court, Varina District – Police reported non-aggravated assault by strangulation inside a building on Nov. 7 at 12:41 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

1500 block of New Market Road, Varina District – Police reported a public nuisance on a street on Nov. 7 at 1:50 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

5400 block of Bradley Pines Circle, Varina District – Police reported service of a warrant inside a building on Nov. 7 at 2:30 a.m.

Nine Mile Road and Newbridge Road, Varina District – Police reported service of a warrant from an outside authority and arrest of a person on a street on Nov. 7 at 11:09 a.m.

4800 block of South Laburnum Avenue, Varina District – Police reported finding an adult on Nov. 7 at 11:53 a.m.

5700 block of Williamsburg Road, Varina District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person on common grounds on Nov. 7 at 12:40 p.m.

4800 block of Williamsburg Road, Varina District – Police reported other state traffic violations outside a building on Nov. 7 at 4:00 p.m.

3100 block of Danville Street, Varina District – Police reported non-aggravated assault (including domestic) outside a building on Nov. 7 at 6:50 p.m.

Williamsburg Road and Robin Grey Lane, Varina District – Police reported DUI on Nov. 7 at 7:50 p.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

900 block of Triple Oak Court, Varina District – Police reported lost and missing juvenile inside a building on Nov. 7 at 8:07 p.m.

500 block of South Airport Drive, Varina District – Police reported petit larceny inside a vehicle on Nov. 7 at 10:15 p.m.

5500 block of Lewis Road, Varina District – Police reported grand larceny from automobiles inside a vehicle on Nov. 8 at 8:00 a.m.

4400 block of South Laburnum Avenue, Varina District – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person on common grounds on Nov. 8 at 8:21 a.m.

4900 block of Eastover Avenue, Varina District – Police reported petit larceny from unsecured automobiles outside a building on Nov. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

4300 block of South Laburnum Avenue, Varina District – Police reported trespassing inside a building on Nov. 8 at 11:36 a.m.

300 block of Forest Avenue, Varina District – Police reported found property outside a building on Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m.

6000 block of White Oak Road, Varina District – Police reported grand larceny on a street on Nov. 8 at 5:46 p.m.

4600 block of Eastover Avenue, Varina District – Police reported a suspicious situation inside a building on Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m.

300 block of Newbridge Road, Varina District – Police reported vandalism of an automobile in a parking area on Nov. 8 at 11:00 p.m.

UNKNOWN DISTRICT

Brook Road and Azalea Avenue – Police reported administration of naloxone by an officer on a street on Nov. 3 at 1:04 a.m.

Brook Road and Westbrook Avenue – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person on Nov. 3 at 12:23 p.m.

Chamberlayne Avenue and Walton Avenue – Police reported a traffic stop involving criminal violations, possession of cocaine, possession of synthetic drugs, and a weapons offense on a street on Nov. 3 at 2:46 p.m. Police arrested 2 people in connection with the incident.

1200 block of Azalea Avenue – Police reported possession of cocaine in a parking area on Nov. 5 at 1:37 a.m. Police arrested a person in connection with the incident.

4000 block of Old Union Road – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person inside a building on Nov. 5 at 9:17 a.m.

Chamberlayne Road and Rich Foods Way – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person on a street on Nov. 5 at 12:32 p.m.

8500 block of Richfood Road – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person in a parking area on Nov. 6 at 11:35 a.m.

8200 block of Mechnicsville Turnpike – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person outside a building on Nov. 8 at 3:25 p.m.

Parker Street – Police reported service of a warrant and arrest of a person in a parking area on Nov. 8 at 3:54 p.m.