Virginia Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, announced Nov. 10 that he will seek a second term representing western Henrico County in the Virginia Senate, with housing affordability and public education among his campaign priorities.

VanValkenburg, who teaches history and U.S. government at Glen Allen High School, said he wants to expand the housing supply to ease costs, increase school funding and raise academic standards. His campaign also pointed to his work on gun violence prevention and restrictions on social media platforms used by children.

VanValkenburg first won election to the House of Delegates in 2017, flipping Henrico’s 72nd District seat. He served three terms in the House before defeating Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant in 2023 for the 16th District Senate seat. He holds positions as chair of the Senate Committee on Rehab & Social Services, the Senate Subcommittee on Public Education, and the Senate Subcommittee on Housing.

Dels. Rodney Willett and May Nivar, both of whom represent parts of western Henrico, endorsed VanValkenburg in the campaign’s announcement. The campaign also listed endorsements from U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, U.S. Rep.-elect Shannon Taylor and several county officials, including Supervisors Jody Rogish, Misty Roundtree, Roscoe Cooper III and Tyrone Nelson, and Sheriff Alisa Gregory.