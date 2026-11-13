The Milwaukee Brewers may have won the World Series, but a Henrico program is winning the hearts of students and parents when it comes to baseball.

Challenger Day introduces the fundamentals of baseball to K-5 students in Henrico schools with physical and cognitive disabilities. It's fun, inviting and inclusive.

It's easy to see how much one student, Grayson, loves baseball. His dad sees it too.

"Just pure joy, you know, to be outside playing a sport that you love. And the smiles are contagious. It’s a beautiful thing," Jimmy Bonnell said.

And Challenger Day makes it fun for other kids too.

This doesn't happen without good people — volunteers, partnering businesses and dedicated teachers like Forrest Hunley with Henrico County Public Schools who specializes in adapted physical education.

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