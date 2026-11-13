A weekly look at what’s happening in public and private schools throughout Henrico County.

Henrico Schools

Henrico County Public Schools highlighted the work of its more than 30 school psychologists during National School Psychology Week, Nov. 9-13. The division profiled Mike Capehart, who serves Arthur Ashe and Crestview elementary schools, and Treazure Wooley, who serves Harvie and Ratcliffe elementary schools. Their work includes counseling, assessing learning and behavioral needs, and helping school teams plan interventions.

Nominations for the second annual Heart of Henrico awards are open through Dec. 14. Students, families, staff and community members may nominate full-time school division employees by submitting a 250- to 500-word description of how the employee demonstrates the division’s five core values outlined in the strategic plan, Journey to 2030: Student-Focused, Belonging, Collaboration, Innovation, and Equity. Honorees are scheduled to be recognized Feb. 10.

Henrico County Public Schools’ Family and Community Engagement team and the Henrico Community Food Bank will hold a drive-through food distribution Nov. 21 from noon to 2 p.m. in the bus loop at 2401 Hartman Street. Five hundred bags of shelf-stable food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Zeljo “Zeke” Mitrovic, a maintenance supervisor at Skipwith and Charles M. Johnson elementary schools, was named HCPS’ Yay of the Day in a Nov. 6 announcement. His nomination cited 26 years of service to the division.

Laura Gilchrest, an exceptional education teacher at Pemberton Elementary School, was named HCPS’ Yay of the Day Nov. 10. Nominator Shamika Ward credited Gilchrest with explaining her recommendations during an individualized education program meeting and incorporating family feedback.

Michael Ruffin, a custodial zone foreman in the HCPS Facilities department, was named Yay of the Day Nov. 11. Nominators Tracie Weston and Cean Gilliland highlighted his responsiveness to staff requests and work preparing schools and other division facilities for visitors.

Transportation supervisor JayQuan Singletary was named HCPS’ Yay of the Day Nov. 12. Nominators Jim Ellis, Kevin Roye and Richard Hurdle praised his support for colleagues in the Northeast transportation office.

Emily Lacy, a math teacher at Tuckahoe Middle School, was named HCPS’ Yay of the Day Nov. 13. Nominator Rebecca Spigelmyer praised Lacy for getting to know her students and taking time to share their successes with families.

Varina Elementary School

Varina Elementary School earned Virginia’s Purple Star School designation for 2026-27. The designation recognizes schools that support military-connected students and their families. The designation remains active for three years before a school must reapply. Henry D. Ward Elementary also has held the designation since the 2023-24 school year.

The Campus of Virginia Randolph

On Nov. 12, The Campus of Virginia Randolph recognized students who were invited to participate in the Jobs for Virginia Graduates (JVG) Program. The program helps students build leadership, career readiness and life skills. The campus also scheduled a senior meeting for Nov. 19 during second block.

Ruby F. Carver Elementary School

Ruby F. Carver Elementary’s Nov. 8 newsletter recapped a Rick Smith Jr. and Ellie show tied to its fall fundraiser. The school also thanked PTA and parent volunteers for providing dinner for teachers during parent conferences.

Greenwood Elementary School

Greenwood Elementary named first grade department chair and new teacher mentor Mr. Miles its Teacher of the Year and first year full-time English language teacher Mr. Graham its New Teacher of the Year. The school also named school psychologist Mrs. Hal its Christie Award winner for work supporting students with disabilities and their families.

Greenwood’s canned food drive continues through Nov. 20 and will benefit community partners including Hunton Baptist Church and Henrico Christmas Mother.

The school also plans to welcome its READtoRUN mentors back Nov. 20 to work with fifth graders as they read the schoolwide book selection.

Montrose Elementary School

Montrose Elementary announced a cashless book fair for the week of Nov. 16. The school asks families to set up an eWallet for students and says it will accept credit cards during its extended Thursday evening hours.

Rivers Edge Elementary School

Rivers Edge Elementary’s PTA is accepting virtual entries for its REES PTA Reflections Art Contest through Nov. 15. Students may submit work in six categories, including visual art, photography, music composition, film, literature and dance choreography. This year’s theme is “What My Culture Means to Me.”

Rivers Edge is inviting students to write notes or make cards for teachers and other staff members. The school’s Nov. 12 newsletter asks students to bring their notes to school during the week of Nov. 23.

Sandston Elementary School

Sandston Elementary has scheduled its Henrico Christmas Mother collection drive for Nov. 17-21. Its newsletter also lists Henrico History Night for fifth graders at J.R. Tucker High School at 6 p.m. Nov. 30.

Tuckahoe Elementary School

Tuckahoe Elementary scheduled its Turkey Trot for 1 p.m. Nov. 15 and is collecting canned and shelf-stable food for Henrico Christmas Mother through Nov. 16. The school’s Scholastic book fair is scheduled for Dec. 14-15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the library, with proceeds supporting the library.

J.R. Tucker High School

J.R. Tucker High School’s Nov. 10 message lists Bingo Night for Nov. 17. Underclass makeup photos are scheduled for Nov. 13.

L. Douglas Wilder Middle School

L. Douglas Wilder Middle School rescheduled its first-quarter awards ceremonies. The sixth and seventh grade ceremonies are scheduled to take place virtually Nov. 23, and the eighth grade ceremony is scheduled to take place in person Dec. 2. The school says both are by invitation.

The Steward School

The Steward School held its second annual Future Me Fair Nov. 10 in the Bryan Innovation Lab. Students in grades 2-8 interviewed volunteer presenters, including Steward parents who work in medicine, advertising, nonprofit events and yacht design. The school used questions and scavenger hunts to help students practice conversation and learn about different careers.

The Steward School profiled parent Sarah Arenstein Levy, who received the 2026 Emerging Philanthropic Leader award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Central Virginia chapter. The Community Foundation for a greater Richmond and the Weinstein JCC nominated Levy, a senior philanthropy adviser at the foundation. She was recognized at a Nov. 5 celebration.

The Steward School reported on grade level service learning projects in a Nov. 11 feature. Third graders are studying soil health through composting and planting, sixth graders cleaned up at Woodland Cemetery, and seventh graders prepared meals for community fridges after learning about food insecurity at Shalom Farms. Upper School students are working with Children’s Assistive Technology Service on adaptive projects.

Trinity Episcopal School

Trinity Episcopal School’s announcements listed a visiting journalist and an art activity as part of National French Week. Its Nov. 12 update also listed the Vocal Ensemble’s scheduled performance at the University of Richmond.