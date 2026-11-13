Varina Elementary School has earned Virginia's 2026-27 Purple Star School designation, recognizing its work to support students and families connected to the military.

The Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children administer the program. Schools seeking the designation must identify a staff contact for military families, complete specialized training, provide schoolwide professional development, and maintain resources that address enrollment, academic planning, family transitions and the social-emotional effects of deployment and frequent moves. The designation remains active for three years before a school must reapply.

“We are honored to receive the Purple Star Award from VDOE,” said Dr. Lianna Moss-Everhart, principal of Varina Elementary School. “This recognition reflects Varina’s commitment to supporting all students and families, while intentionally ensuring that our military-connected students and families feel welcomed, valued, and connected from the moment they join our school community.”

The school received a Purple Star Challenge Coin from the state and was recognized by the Henrico School Board during its Nov. 12 meeting.

Varina Elementary School is one of Henrico’s closest schools to Fort Lee, located south of Richmond. Henry D. Ward Elementary School, also located in the Varina District, has held status as a Purple Star School since the 2023-24 school year.

Henrico County Public Schools says it serves more than 600 military-connected students whose parents or guardians are active-duty service members, National Guard members or reservists.