Registration for Henrico Recreation and Parks' winter 2026-27 programs will open to Henrico residents Monday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m. online. Registration for nonresidents begins Friday, Nov. 20.

The winter program guide covers activities from December through February, including holiday events and performances, educational sessions, historical programs, workshops and recreation offerings. According to the department, most activities are free, though some require advance registration.

Residents may register online at connect.henricorecandparks.com or in-person at Deep Run, Eastern Henrico, Belmont or Dorey recreation centers.