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Henrico County
Henrico News Minute – Nov. 13, 2026
By Citizen Staff Reports,7 days ago
Henrico residents speak up about the proposed Dominion Energy-nextEra merger; police identify the pedestrian killed in a Halloween crash on Staples Mill Road; two Henrico Democrats announce plans to seek re-election to the Virginia General Assembly; four Henrico County schools begin their push tonight for a regional high school football title; holiday celebrations planned tonight in Short Pump, Libbie Mill.