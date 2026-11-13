Charles Edward Knight, Jr. “Eddie” 79, of Sandston, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. Knight and Margaret Minter Knight and his granddaughter, Hope Knight.

He is survived by his two sons, Mathew Knight and Scott Knight (Jessica); granddaughter, Adriana Knight; brother, Kenneth Wilson Knight; loving devoted life partner, Diane Atkins; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Eddie was a retired member of the Virginia Air National Guard, 192d Fighter Wing. Eddie was also a life member of the Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad, having started his involvement in his teenage years.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, VA 23231, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, November 17, at 2 p.m.

Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.