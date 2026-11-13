Heath Watson Mayes, 84, of Varina in Henrico County, Virginia, passed away on November 3, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, service, dedication, and family.

Born May 13, 1942, in Hillsville, Virginia, Heath attended Hillsville High School and Virginia Tech. He dedicated his entire professional career to law enforcement, serving his community and the Commonwealth of Virginia with honor and commitment.

He organized and served as the first Chief of Police at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, later serving as a Lieutenant with the Virginia State Capitol Police. He completed his distinguished law enforcement career as a Sergeant with the Hanover County Sheriff's Department. His commitment to public service was a defining part of who he was.

On September 14, 1973, Heath married the love of his life, Sue T. Mayes. Together, they made their home in the Varina community, sharing a life filled with love, companionship, and countless memories. They were rarely seen apart. Where you saw one, you saw the other—a true example of lifelong love, partnership, and devotion.

Outside of his career, Heath found his greatest joys in the simple things that made life meaningful. He took tremendous pride in his beautiful yard, cherished time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was devoted to his involvement in the Masonic Order. He proudly served as Master of Masonic Lodge No. 11 and Master of Masonic Daylight Lodge. His dedication to Masonry, its brotherhood, and its principles was an important part of his life. His family was his greatest accomplishment, and the memories he created with them will be treasured for generations.

Heath was preceded in death by his mother, Maggie Nester; his father, Frank Mayes; his grandson, Joshua Gardner; and his brothers, Steve Mayes and Larry Mayes.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Sue T. Mayes; his children, John Tucker, Mary Tucker, and Susan Thompson (Eddie); his grandson, Justin Gardner; his great-grandchildren, Haydin and Owen Gardner; and his brothers, Gary "Rambo" Mayes (Ann) and Jeff Mayes (Kay).

Heath will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his years of service to his community, his pride in everything he did, and the love he shared with those fortunate enough to know him.

Though he will be deeply missed, his legacy lives on in the family he loved, the lives he touched, and the memories that will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him.

Funeral Information

A funeral service celebrating the life of Heath Watson Mayes will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at:

Bennett Funeral Home

8014 Lee-Davis Road

Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Family and friends are invited to gather to remember, honor, and celebrate Heath's life and the many memories he leaves behind.

Memorial Contributions

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society in Heath's memory.

Donations may be made online at cancer.org.

Forever loved. Forever remembered.