And so goes “ the world’s most handsome man” to his next great adventure.

Thomas Joseph Kinahan (74) passed peacefully Friday at home surrounded by family. A nurse anesthetist by trade, Tom spent a lifetime devoted to others, working over 30 years for West End Anesthesia at St. Mary’s Hospital where he accumulated approximately 3,500 rolls of medical tape. Yet we remember Tom first as an extraordinarily devoted husband, father, philosopher, chef, mentor, craftsman, coach, volunteer, photographer, aspiring musician, homebrewer, artist, writer, and professional amateur comedian. He was quick to provide a (true!) story, wisdom, advice, or joke, elevating his friends, family, and colleagues. There is no greater tribute to his life than the many he blessed along the way.

Growing up in Chicago as one of eight, Tom joined the seminary at thirteen, and from this calling he was “rescued” by his future wife, Teresa Eileen, with whom Tom spent forty-seven years of a devoted marriage. Together they traversed Boston, Chicago, and Richmond, completing degrees and building a life of love. With a book in hand, Tom championed reading and education, encouraging others in this vein, including as an Anesthesia instructor at MCV. In their adoptive Richmond, Tom and Eileen set their roots and established a family together. His memory will burn brightly in his three children: Ryan (Susan), Sean (Tattiana), and Molly Kinahan. Despite his distaste for new and shiny material things, he didn't judge too harshly his family's occasional whims, even instilling in them occasionally self-defeating penny-wise decision making. He is also remembered with love by his brothers and sisters, five grandchildren (Callie, Zoey, Connor, Maya and Gemma), many nieces, nephews, and those who were family in every way but blood. Not too shabby for a “poor Irishman,” born to a couple of loving immigrants (Joseph and Margaret) on the west side of Chicago.

Tom would appreciate the bittersweetness of his obituary, full of love but finally appearing in these beloved Irish sports pages. More importantly, Tom wanted his loved ones to celebrate his life and impact. In his memory, there will be a viewing at Woody’s Funeral Home,1020 Huguenot Dr, from 1-3 pm on Friday, November 13th, followed by a service. Afterwards, a time to break bread, toast a Sláinte, and tell stories in honor of the man who never met a stranger (5 pm at the Boathouse at Sunday Park). In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or The Circle Center (https://circlecenterva.org/) in his name.

The family wishes to thank Tom's special caregivers these last weeks, whose patience and kindness will never be forgotten. They cared for him in the manner he had cared for countless others in a lifetime of giving and showing up in times of need. Our deepest appreciation to his sister-in-law Kathy, who provided invaluable kindness, advice, and loving care, especially in Tom’s final hours.