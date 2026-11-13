David Bernard Lyons, Sr., 77, of Richmond, died October 31, 2026. He is survived by his children, Florence Lyons Garrett (Kenny) and David B Lyons, Jr.; brother-in-law, Conrad Rivers; niece, Christina Comley; nephew, Andrew Rivers; cousin, Bobby Watkins; and special friend of many years, Betsy Craig.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Pat Lyons; and his sister, Mary Lyons Rivers.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, 2300 Dumbarton Road, Richmond, VA 23228.