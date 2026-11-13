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Richmond
Obituary - David Bernard Lyons Sr.
By Citizen Staff Reports,3 days ago
David Bernard Lyons, Sr., 77, of Richmond, died October 31, 2026. He is survived by his children, Florence Lyons Garrett (Kenny) and David B Lyons, Jr.; brother-in-law, Conrad Rivers; niece, Christina Comley; nephew, Andrew Rivers; cousin, Bobby Watkins; and special friend of many years, Betsy Craig.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Pat Lyons; and his sister, Mary Lyons Rivers.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, at Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, 2300 Dumbarton Road, Richmond, VA 23228.