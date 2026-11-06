VIRGINIA: IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE COUNTY OF HENRICO

COUNTY OF HENRICO, VIRGINIA,

a Political Subdivision of

the Commonwealth of Virginia, Complainant

v.

WILLIAM D. REESE, ET AL. Respondent(s)

Case No. CL24-4510

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

The object of this suit is to enforce the lien of the Complainant, County of Henrico, Virginia, for delinquent real estate taxes against certain real property located in the County of Henrico, Virginia, described as follows:

Tax Map No. 804-697-0985

Account No. 84618

All that certain tract or parcel of land, lying, being, and situated in the County of Henrico, State of Virginia, designated as Lots 118 and 119 on a plat of survey entitled "SUNSET HEIGHTS", prepared by William M. Lewis, Certified Land Surveyor, dated September 11, 1944 and recorded in the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court of Henrico County, Virginia, in Plat Book 18 at Page 93.

And being the same real property conveyed from Edward Steed, widower, James Sutton and Dolly Sutton, his wife, to William D. Reese and Dorothy T. Reese, his wife, by Deed, dated March 20, 1969 and recorded April 25, 1969 in the Circuit Court Clerk's Office of Henrico County, Virignia in Deed Book 1389 at Page 338.

This description is made subject to all easements, conditions, agreements, restrictions, and reservations of record which affect the property herein described including but not limited to those recorded in Plat Book 18 at Page 93, Deed Book 465 at Page 298.

Tax Map No. 803-698-8502

Account No. 83284

All that certain tract or parcel of land, lying, being, and situated in the County of Henrico, State of Virginia, designated as Lot 143 on a plat of survey entitled "SUNSET HEIGHTS", prepared by William M. Lewis, Certified Land Surveyor, dated September 11, 1944 and recorded in the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court of Henrico County, Virginia, in Plat Book 18 at Page 93.

And being the same real property conveyed from Edward Steed, widower, James Sutton and Dolly Sutton, his wife, to William D. Reese and Dorothy T. Reese, his wife, by Deed, dated March 20, 1969 and recorded April 25, 1969 in the Circuit Court Clerk's Office of Henrico County, Virignia in Deed Book 1389 at Page 338.

This description is made subject to all easements, conditions, agreements, restrictions, and reservations of record which affect the property herein described including but not limited to those recorded in Plat Book 18 at Page 93, Deed Book 465 at Page 298.

IT APPEARING that an Affidavit has been made and filed stating that due diligence has been used, without effect, to ascertain the identity and location of certain parties to be served, that the last known addresses for the Respondents herein are as follows: William D. Reese, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Dorothy T. Reese, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Walter Thornton, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Nancy K. Thornton, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Ada T. Robinson, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Wellington Howard Robinson, Jr., who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Rosalie S. Robinson a/k/a Rosa Lee Jones, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Stella R. Harding, whose last known address is 204 S. Holly Avenue, Highland Springs, Virginia 23075; Vera R. Winfrey, whose last known address is 16808 Landings Pointe Ln, Apt. 305, Tampa, Florida 33624; Wellington Robinson, III., whose last known address is unknown; Anthony Robinson, whose last known address is unknown; Evelyn R. Holt, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; John J. Holt, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Gwen H. English, whose last known address is unknown; Gregory Holt, whose last known address is unknown; Johnnie Holt, whose last known address is unknown; Keith Holt, whose last known address is 9618 Wesland Cir, Randallstown, Maryland 21133; Ruth R. Green, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; John E. Green, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Louise Brown, whose last known address is 1818 Berkeley Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23805; Marsha Reed, whose last known address is unknown; Lila Green-Watkins, whose last known address is 7 A P Hill Avenue, Highland Springs, Virginia 23075; Malcolm Green, whose last known address is unknown; Richard Green, whose last known address is 2107 Whitcomb Street, Richmond, Virginia 23223; Wayne Green, whose last known address is 906 St Paul Street, Apt A, Richmond, Virginia 23220; Mathew H. Robinson, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Mary M. Robinson, whose last known address is 1040 E 33rd Street, Apt 122, Baltimore, Maryland 21218; James Robinson, whose last known address is unknown; Douglas F. Robinson, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Mazie S. Robinson, whose last known address is unknown; Barry A. Robinson, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Ann P. Robinson, whose last known address is 3112 Woodcliff Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23222; Ignacia Turner, whose last known address is 6271 Warwick Road, Richmond, Virginia 23225; Teshena Jackson, whose last known address is 1800 Blackburn Road, Apt. D, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060; Bianca Robinson, whose last known address is unknown; Barry A. Robinson, Jr., whose last known address is 3521 Woods Way, State Farm, Virginia 23160; Calvin L. Robinson, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Kevin F. Robinson, whose last known address is 10702 Bluebell Drive, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060; James W. Robinson, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Royal R. Robinson, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Barbara Robinson, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Monica Robinson, whose last known address is unknown; Marcus Hall, whose last known address is unknown; Adam Hall, whose last known address is unknown; Leslie Hall , whose last known address is unknown; Juanita S. Robinson, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Frederick Robinson, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Mary F. Thornton, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Beatrice T. Edwards, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Carlton S. Edwards, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Veronica Covington, whose last known address is 754 Michelle Drive, Newport News, Virginia 23601; Doris E. Gunnell, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Dr. Robert A. Gunnell, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Robert A. Gunnell, whose last known address is 717 Jordan Store Road, Kents Store, Virginia 23084; James C. Thornton, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Emma K. Thornton, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Eliza T. Fountaine, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Martin L. Fountaine, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Walter B. Fountaine, whose last known address is unknown; Martin L. Fountaine, Jr., whose last known address is 2455 Wickham Road, Bumpass, Virginia 23024; Charles A. Thornton, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Sallie C. Thornton, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Marion T. Gillison, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; George E. Gillison, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Caryn G. Hawkins, whose last known address is 8325 Sherwood Forest Drive, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23237; Joan G. Beamon, whose last known address is 1805 N 28th Street, Richmond, Virginia 23223; George E. Gillison, whose last known address is 8390 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23116; Walter A. Gillison, whose last known address is 1802 Pamworth Ln, Richmond, Virginia 23224; William A. Thornton, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Clarence E. Thornton, whose last known address is 1007 Fourqurean Ln, Richmond, Virginia 23222; William A. Thornton, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Ann L. Thornton, whose last known address is unknown; Hubert H. Thornton, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Eva T. Crosby, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Hubert L. Thornton, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Evelyn E. Dickens, who is believed to be deceased and whose last known address is unknown; Gwendolyn T. Washington a/k/a Gwendolyn Abernathy, whose last known address is 27 Bonnie Ln, Willingboro, New Jersey 08046; Joyce T. Lightfoot, whose last known address is 2341 Crestdale Cir SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30316; Reese Thornton, whose last known address is unknown; Todd Thornton, whose last known address is 115 New Oak Ridge Trl, Fayetteville, Georgia 30214; and that any officers, heirs, devisees, and successors in title of the Respondent named herein are made parties Respondent to this action individually and/or by the general description of Parties Unknown, it is hereby ORDERED that the parties herein and all Parties Unknown and/or whose location cannot be ascertained appear on or before December 1, 2026 in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of the County of Henrico, Virginia, and do what may be necessary to protect their interests in this cause.

Entered on the 1st day of October 2026.

I Ask For This:

John A. Rife, Esq. (VSB No. 45805)

Jeffrey A. Scharf, Esq. (VSB No. 30591)

Mark K. Ames, Esq. (VSB No. 27409)

Andrew M. Neville, Esq. (VSB No. 86372)

Gregory L. Haynes, Esq. (VSB No. 37158)

Seth R. Konopasek, Esq. (VSB No. 97065)

Garrett W. Patton, Esq. (VSB No. 98345)

Michelle W. Clayton, Esq. (VSB No. 81365)

Lauralei K. Singsank, Esq. (VSB No. 100611)

Taxing Authority Consulting Services, PC

P.O. Box 31800

Henrico, Virginia 23294-1800

Phone: (804) 223-8451

Facsimile: (804) 545-2378

TACS No.: 322622

A COPY TESTE:

Heidi Barshinger, Clerk

Henrico Circuit Court