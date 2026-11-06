NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE OF 3101 WOODROW AVE, RICHMOND, VIRGINIA 23222, PARCEL NO.: N000-1043/016

In execution of a PURCHASE MONEY CREDIT LINE DEED OF TRUST, dated April 15, 2022, and recorded April 18, 2022, in the Clerk’s Office, Circuit Court of the City of Richmond, Virginia, as Instrument Number 220009104, in the amount of $350,000.00, with an annual interest rate of ten (10) percent, per annum, in accordance with the terms of the Note thereby secured, and default having occurred in the payment of the Note thereby secured, and at the request of the holder of said Note, the undersigned Substitute Trustee(s) will offer for sale at public auction at the entrance to the Richmond City Circuit Court, 400 North Ninth Street-John Marshall Courts Building, Richmond, VA 23219 on the 19th day of November, 2026 at 9:45 A.M.

The Property described in said PURCHASE MONEY CREDIT LINE DEED OF TRUST, dated April 15, 2022, and recorded April 18, 2022, in the Clerk’s Office, Circuit Court of the City of Richmond, Virginia, as Instrument Number 220009104, as follows:

ALL that certain lot, piece or parcel of land with all improvements thereon and appurtenances thereunto belonging, known as No. 3101 Woodrow Avenue, lying and being designated as Lot 15, Block "B", Alvis ta Heights, as shown on a plat of survey made by Geo. M. Stephen, Jr., Certified Land Surveyor, dated January 21, 1965, and recorded in the Clerk's Office, Circuit Court, Division I, City of Richmond, Virginia, in Plat Book 3, Page 164; and as shown on a plat of survey made by Chas. H. Fleet & Assoc., Engineer and Surveyors, dated March 29, 1984, recorded in Deed Book 2, Page 138.

BEING the same real estate conveyed to The Complete Contractor, LLC by deed from Pauline L. Stokes, dated March 29, 2022, and recorded in the Clerk's Office, Circuit Court, City of Richmond, Virginia immediately prior hereto.

This Property is also described in that certain Deed dated March 29, 2022, by and between Pauline L. Stokes, as Grantor, and The Complete Contractor, LLC, a Virginia Limited Liability Company, as Grantee, recorded April 18, 2022, in the Clerk’s Office, Circuit Court of the City of Richmond, Virginia as Instrument Number 220009103 as follows:

ALL that certain lot, piece or parcel of land with all improvements thereon and appurtenances thereunto belonging, known as No. 3101 Woodrow Avenue, lying and being designated as Lot 15, Block "B", Alvista Heights, as shown on a plat of survey made by Geo. M. Stephens, Jr., Certified Land Surveyor, dated January 21, 1965, and recorded in the Clerk's Office, Circuit Court, Division I, City of Richmond, Virginia, in Plat Book 3, Page 164, and as shown on a plat of survey made by Chas. H. Fleet & Assoc., Engineer and Surveyors, dated March 29, 1984, recorded in Deed Book 2, Page 138.

BEING the same property conveyed to Pauline L. Stokes, by Deed of Assumption from Cathy G. Blue, dated· January 11, 1995, and recorded February 6, 1995, in the Clerk's Office, Circuit Court, City of Richmond, Virginia, in Deed Book 429, Page 125.

The Substitute Trustee, Dankos, Gordon & Tucker, P.C. was appointed as Substitute Trustee, by the Noteholder, by Appointment of Substitute Trustee, dated August 31, 2026, and recorded September 1, 2026, in the Clerk’s Office, Circuit Court of the City of Richmond, Virginia as Instrument Number 260016351.

Kyle Roberts, Esq, Jason C. Kotarides, Esq, and/or Curtis D. Gordon, Esq. are all attorneys with the office of Dankos, Gordon & Tucker, P.C. any of whom may act as Substitute Trustee, either on their own or simultaneously with one another.

This Property will be sold in “AS IS” condition without any express, implied, and/or other representations and/or warranties of any kind and subject to all easements, restrictions, conditions, and reservations of record affecting the title to the property hereinabove described.

To the knowledge of the Substitute Trustee(s), this Property is not owner-occupied property, or the primary residence of any owner(s).

The Noteholder reserves the right to bid at such sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Cash, certified funds, cashier’s checks, attorney trust account checks.

A bidder’s deposit of not more than 10% of the sales price may be required on date of sale, with settlement in full to be made within 15 days from date of sale; otherwise, Purchaser’s deposit may be forfeited to Trustee. Time is of the essence. Deposit waived if the Noteholder is the successful bidder. Sale is subject to post sale confirmation that the borrower did not file for protection under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code prior to the sale. In such event, the sale shall be null and void, and the Purchaser’s sole remedy, in law or equity, shall be the return of the deposit without interest. Additional terms to be announced at the sale.

Written notice has been sent to the property owner, The Complete Contractor, LLC’s principal office address and the address for its registered agent as said addresses appear under the entity search function on the website of the Virginia State Corporation Commission, https://cis.scc.virginia.gov/EntitySearch/BusinessInformation?businessId=723450&source=FromEntityResult&isSeries = false.

Written notice has been sent to the property owner, The Complete Contractor, LLC, at its other last known addresses as said addresses appear in the records of the Noteholder.

Written notice has been sent to the property owner, The Complete Contractor, LLC’s Member and/or Manager, and Guarantor and/or Borrower under the Note, Tyrone Bagby, at the last known addresses for Tyrone Bagby as said addresses appear in the records of the Noteholder.

Pursuant to the Federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, we advise you that this firm is a debt collector attempting to collect the indebtedness referred to herein and any information we obtain will be used for that purpose.

For information contact:

Jason C. Kotarides, Esq. or Curtis Gordon, Esq., or Kyle Roberts, Esq, any of whom may act as Substitute Trustee, either individually or simultaneously.

Dankos, Gordon & Tucker, P.C.

1360 East Parham Road, Suite 200

Richmond, VA 23228

Telephone: (804) 262-8000

Facsimile: (804) 262-8088