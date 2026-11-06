Trustee's Sale 6100 Glenway Dr, Richmond, VA 23225 (Parcel ID: C0050578024) Default having been made in the terms of a certain Deed of Trust dated February 10, 2009, in the original principal amount of $115,995.00 and recorded in the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court of the City of Richmond, Virginia on February 26, 2009, as Instrument Number 090003798, the undersigned Substitute Trustees will sell at public auction on December 11, 2026 at 3:45 PM, in front of the building housing the City of Richmond Circuit Court, 400 N. 9th Street, Richmond, VA 23219, the property designated as ALL THAT CERTAIN LOT, PIECE OR PARCEL OF LAND TOGETHER WITH ALL IMPROVEMENTS THEREON AND APPURTENANCES THEREUNTO BELONGING, LYING AND BEING IN THE CITY OF RICHMOND, VIRGINIA (FORMERLY CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VIRGINIA) SHOWN AND DESIGNATED LOT 50, WESTOVER PARK, ON SUBDIVISION PLAT OF WESTOVER PARK PREPARED BY W. W. LAPRADE & BROS., DATED DECEMBER 23, 1947, AND RECORDED AUGUST 10, 1948, IN THE CLERK`S OFFICE OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VIRGINIA, IN PLAT BOOK 8, PAGE 134, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. Sale is subject to all prior liens, easements, restrictions, covenants, and conditions, if any, of record, or other matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the premises. TERMS: CASH. A deposit of $12,000.00 or 10% of the sale price, whichever is lower, will be required of the successful bidder at time of sale. Prior to the sale, interested bidders will be required to register with and must present a bid deposit which may be held during the sale by the trustee. The bid deposit must be certified funds and/or cash, but no more than $9,900.00 of cash will be accepted. The successful bidder's deposit will be retained at the sale and applied to the sale price. If held by the trustee, all other bid deposits will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders. Settlement is to be made within 15 days. The property is sold subject to all senior liens, easements, restrictions, and encumbrances of record, as well as any applicable federal rights of redemption, including those of the IRS and HUD, which may extend up to 120 days following the foreclosure sale. Purchaser is responsible for conducting its own title investigation. The successful bidder will be responsible for obtaining possession of the property, and for all costs and fees related to recording the Trustee's Deed. The successful bidder will be required to execute a Memorandum of Trustee's Sale, available for review upon request before the sale, outlining additional terms of sale and settlement. A Trustee's Deed will be prepared by Trustee's attorney at high bidder's expense. This is a communication from a debt collector. Tromberg, Miller, Morris & Partners, PLLC on behalf of Southeast Equity Trustees, LLC and/or NFPDS-VA LLC, Substitute Trustee(s), 5310 Markel Road, Suite 201, Richmond, VA 23230, File No. 26-002279-VA, Tel: 804-525-1570.