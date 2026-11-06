NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE 7324 Chestnut Church Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23111 In execution of that certain deed of trust in the original principal amount of $48,500.00 dated December 15, 1989 and recorded among the land records of Hanover County, in Deed Book 798, Page 127 and subsequent modifications or re-recordings, if any, as amended by an instrument appointing the undersigned as Substituted Trustee dated in the land records of Hanover County, Virginia, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness thereby secured and having been requested to do so by the holder of the note evidencing the said indebtedness, the undersigned Substituted Trustee will offer for sale at public auction at the Main Entrance of the Courthouse For The Circuit Court Of Hanover County located at 7530 County Complex Road, Hanover, VA 23069, on: November 25, 2026 @ 01:30 PM The property described in said deed of trust located at the above street address, and more particularly described as: All that certain lot, piece or parcel of land, being in the County of Hanover containing 2.12 acres of land as more particularly shown on a plat made by Ernest F. Taylor, certified land surveyor, dated July 21, 989, entitled "Survey & Map Showing improvements Thereon of 2.12 Ares on the North Line Route No. 750 and East of Route No. 651, in Henry District, Hanover County, Virginia,: attached hereto and made a part hereof for a more particular description of the property hereby conveyed. TERMS OF SALE: Cash or certified funds. A non-refundable deposit of ten percent (10%) of the successful bid price, payable in cash or by certified or cashier's check to the undersigned will be required of the successful bidder at time of sale. Terms of sale to be complied with within 30 days from date of sale or deposit will be forfeit and property will be resold at costs of defaulting purchaser. All real estate taxes to be adjusted as of date of sale. Seller shall not be responsible for any costs incurred by the purchaser in connection with their purchase or settlement, including, without limitation, state and local recording fees, title insurance or research, or any other costs of purchaser's acquisition. The property and the improvements thereon will be sold as is, without representations or warranties of any kind. The sale is subject to all other liens, encumbrances, conditions, easements and restrictions, if any, superior to the aforesaid deed of trust and lawfully affecting the property. Trustee shall have no duty to obtain possession for purchaser. All risks of casualty pass to successful bidder at conclusion of bidding. Sale is subject to post-sale confirmation that the borrower did not file for protection under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code prior to the sale, as well as to post-sale confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the loan servicer including, but not limited to, determination of whether the borrower(s) entered into any repayment agreement, reinstated or paid off the loan prior to the sale. In any such event, the sale shall be null and void, and the Purchaser's sole remedy, in law or equity, shall be the return of the Purchaser's deposit without interest. Additional terms to be announced at the sale. FOR INFORMATION CONTACT: Terra Abstract Virginia, Inc. 1581 Main Street Suite 200 Warrington, PA 18976 (215) 572-8111, M-F Between 8:00AM - 5 P.M. (VA202500000102) In the event of postponement of the sale, which may be done at the discretion of the trustee, the date of the postponed sale will be announced at the sale. No new or additional notice will be provided other than the announcement at the sale.