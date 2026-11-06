Trustee's Sale 1222 BOULDER CREEK RD, RICHMOND, VA 23225 (Parcel ID: C0050529076) Default having been made in the terms of a certain Deed of Trust dated 1/7/2021, in the original principal amount of $217,276.00 and recorded in the Clerk's Office of the Circuit Court of the Richmond County, Virginia on 1/12/2021, as Instrument No. 210000941, the undersigned Substitute Trustees will sell at public auction on 1/15/2027 at 3:45 PM, At the Front of the Circuit Court Of The City Of Richmond located at 400 North Ninth Street, Richmond, VA 23219, the property designated as 1222 BOULDER CREEK RD, RICHMOND, VA 23225. Lot 50, on a subdivision plat entitled, "Boulder Parke Townhomes", by Timmons Group, recorded January 18, 2007, in the Clerk's Office, City of Richmond, in Instrument 07-02009, in Plat Book 07-7 and 07-8. TERMS: CASH. A deposit of $21,727.60 or 10% of the sale price, whichever is lower, will be required of the successful bidder at time of sale. Prior to the sale, interested bidders will be required to register with and must present a bid deposit which may be held during the sale by the trustee. The bid deposit must be certified funds and/or cash, but no more than $9,900.00 of cash will be accepted. The successful bidder's deposit will be retained at the sale and applied to the sale price. If held by the trustee, all other bid deposits will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders. Settlement is to be made within 15 days. The successful bidder will be responsible for obtaining possession of the property, and for all costs and fees related to recording the Trustee's Deed, including the grantors tax. The successful bidder will be required to execute a Memorandum of Trustee's Sale, available for review upon request before the sale, outlining additional terms of sale and settlement. A Trustee's Deed will be prepared by Trustee's attorney at high bidder's expense. This is a communication from a debt collector. Vylla Solutions - Virginia, LLC, 283 Constitution Drive, Suite 102, Office B, Virginia Beach, VA 23462, File No. 26-43386, Tel: 888-313-1969