VIRGINIA: IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF HANOVER

GLORIA OCAMPO CARDONA, Plaintiff, v. LEOPOLDO LEON SANTIAGO, Defendant.

Case No. CL260003528-00

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

The object of this suit is to obtain a divorce from the bond of matrimony from the defendant on the ground of living separate and apart without any cohabitation and without interruption for a period exceeding twelve months. It is ORDERED that the defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown, appear here on or before the 1 day of December, 2026 at 9:00 am and protect his interests.

It is ORDERED that the foregoing paragraph be published once a week for four successive weeks in the Henrico Citizen, a newspaper published in Virginia and having general circulation in this jurisdiction.

ENTER: 10/6/26

I ask for this:

Law Office of Dorothy M. Eure, P.C.

Dorothy M. Eure, Plaintiff's Attorney

VSB#27724

8460 Mount Eagle Road Ashland, VA 23005

(804) 798-9667

A COPY TESTE

FRANK D. HARGROVE, JR. CLERK

HANOVER CIRCUIT COURT