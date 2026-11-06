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Order of Publication
By Public Notice,9 days ago
VIRGINIA: IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE COUNTY OF HANOVER
GLORIA OCAMPO CARDONA, Plaintiff, v. LEOPOLDO LEON SANTIAGO, Defendant.
Case No. CL260003528-00
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
The object of this suit is to obtain a divorce from the bond of matrimony from the defendant on the ground of living separate and apart without any cohabitation and without interruption for a period exceeding twelve months. It is ORDERED that the defendant, whose whereabouts are unknown, appear here on or before the 1 day of December, 2026 at 9:00 am and protect his interests.
It is ORDERED that the foregoing paragraph be published once a week for four successive weeks in the Henrico Citizen, a newspaper published in Virginia and having general circulation in this jurisdiction.
ENTER: 10/6/26
I ask for this:
Law Office of Dorothy M. Eure, P.C.
Dorothy M. Eure, Plaintiff's Attorney
VSB#27724
8460 Mount Eagle Road Ashland, VA 23005
(804) 798-9667
A COPY TESTE
FRANK D. HARGROVE, JR. CLERK
HANOVER CIRCUIT COURT