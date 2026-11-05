Henrico's Democratic shift accelerates as Republican congressional vote totals plunge • Henrico planners recommend another delay for revised Hadad's Lake redevelopment proposal

Democrats strengthened their hold on Henrico County in Tuesday's congressional elections, continuing a political shift that has accelerated during the past four years.

The biggest change since the 2022 midterms wasn't simply that more people voted Democratic – it was that Democrats attracted significantly more votes while Republicans attracted slightly fewer, even as the county's population of registered voters continued to grow. (Click here to continue reading)

Craftsmen's Christmas Classic returns to Richmond Raceway Nov. 6-8

Greg Greenway to perform at Shady Grove Coffeehouse Nov. 7

LEGO® Holiday Workshop planned Nov. 7-8 at West Broad Village

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• Anger and disgust at the current administration, along with hope for change, drove many First District Henrico voters into the voting booths Tuesday

• Taylor unseats Wittman in congressional victory, fueled by overwhelming Henrico support

• Henrico removes all Flock cameras, won't seek reimbursement for efforts after initially indicating it would

• United Airlines to begin twice-weekly nonstop service between Richmond International Airport and San Francisco

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