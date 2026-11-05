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Henrico County

Henrico's Democratic shift accelerates as Republican congressional vote totals plunge • Henrico planners recommend another delay for revised Hadad's Lake redevelopment proposal

By Citizen Staff Reports,

6 days ago
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Henrico's Democratic shift accelerates as Republican congressional vote totals plunge

Democrats strengthened their hold on Henrico County in Tuesday's congressional elections, continuing a political shift that has accelerated during the past four years.

The biggest change since the 2022 midterms wasn't simply that more people voted Democratic – it was that Democrats attracted significantly more votes while Republicans attracted slightly fewer, even as the county's population of registered voters continued to grow. (Click here to continue reading)

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