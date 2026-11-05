Henrico food distribution to provide packages for 500 families Nov. 21

Henrico families may pick up free food packages ahead of Thanksgiving during a drive-thru distribution Saturday, Nov. 21, organized by Henrico County Public Schools' Family and Community Engagement office and the Henrico Community Food Bank.

The distribution will run from noon to 2 p.m. in the bus loop at 2401 Hartman Street, Building E. Organizers plan to provide shelf-stable food packages to as many as 500 families. No registration is required, and packages will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The food bank also is recruiting volunteers to help from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers may pack bags, direct traffic, load vehicles, break down stations and clean the site after the distribution.

The Henrico Community Food Bank provides food assistance to Henrico residents regardless of income, age or immigration status. Its regular delivery program supplies households with 30 to 40 pounds of shelf-stable and perishable food, adjusted for household size, dietary restrictions and religious or cultural considerations. The organization says households generally may receive one delivery per month.

Families seeking assistance may call 804-616-8534 or email info@henricocommunityfoodbank.org. Additional information is available at henricocommunityfoodbank.org.