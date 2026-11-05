Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic returns to Richmond Raceway Nov. 6-8

The Craftsmen's Christmas Classic will return to the Richmond Raceway Complex Friday, Nov. 6, through Sunday, Nov. 8, bringing hundreds of artists and craftspeople from more than 20 states to the three-day indoor show.

The juried festival will feature pottery, fine art, glass, jewelry, weaving, clothing, furniture, sculpture, photography, woodwork, specialty foods and other handmade items. Organizers say participating vendors are selected for originality and creative quality, and the merchandise is made by the artists and craftspeople exhibiting at the show. Some exhibitors will accept custom orders and some will be demonstrating their work on site.

The show will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the raceway, 600 East Laburnum Avenue in Henrico. Parking is free.

Admission at the door is $10 for adults and $1 for children ages 6 through 12; children younger than 6 are admitted free. A paid admission is valid for all three days with a free return pass obtained from the show office with photo identification. Discounted advance and Sunday-only tickets are available online.

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