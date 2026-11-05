Restaurant Watch: Oct. 17-24, 2026

The Fishin' Pig, 4028 Cox Road, Suite J – During a risk factor inspection on Oct. 19, inspectors observed chlorine sanitizer at 0 ppm in a bar dishwasher containing washed dishes; and barbecue held at 132 degrees in a cookline hot box, below the required 135 degrees.

The Mantu Market, 7510 West Broad Street – During a routine inspection on Oct. 19, inspectors found no signed employee health policies or written procedures for cleaning up vomit and diarrhea incidents; an open water bottle beside uncovered spice containers; no handwashing reminder at a hand sink and a container and scouring pad stored in another hand sink; hot water turned off at both kitchen hand sinks after food preparation had begun; raw beef stored above sauces in the walk-in cooler; two deep, covered pans of rice at 47 degrees that the person in charge said had been made the previous night; two kinds of cooked chicken at 43 degrees in a reach-in refrigerator; pickled vegetables without date marks; food containers on the walk-in freezer floor; reused tortilla bags holding cooked chicken; to-go containers with food contact surfaces exposed; a burned and warped cutting board; no chlorine sanitizer test strips and scented laundry bleach being used for sanitizing; grime and dried food debris on fryers, the stove, prep units, gaskets and racks; leaking kitchen hand sinks, which the person in charge said prompted staff to turn off the hot water; dried food debris on floors and walls; and two hood lights out.

Autumn's Catering & Cafe, 6802 Paragon Place, Suite 105 – During a routine inspection on Oct. 19, inspectors found no test strips for Steramine sanitizer tablets; and a broken faucet handle at a hand sink.

Jannat Indian Cuisine, 7801 West Broad Street, Suite 6 – During a follow-up inspection on Oct. 19, inspectors observed an uncapped employee water bottle stored inside a prep unit and on a ledge between food containers; raw shrimp stored above cooked chicken in the walk-in cooler; numerous prepared foods with missing or outdated date marks; four large packages of beef and four packages of poultry thawing on countertops; unlabeled powdered spices on the cookline; a large pan of cooked rice cooling on the floor beneath a prep table; torn gaskets on a reach-in freezer and walk-in cooler; deeply cut and stained cutting boards; grease and dried food debris on cookline equipment, wheels, racks, the dish machine and refrigeration gaskets; a leaking three-compartment sink faucet and a direct plumbing connection beneath the sink; a front dumpster without a drain plug, a rear dumpster without a lid and open dumpster doors; and grease, dried food debris and standing water on floors and walls beneath the cookline and dish area.

La Vita è Bella, 11363 Nuckols Road – During a follow-up inspection on Oct. 19, inspectors observed rusted racks and torn door gaskets in a lowboy salad unit.

Rashida Bakes Cafe, 2810 North Parham Road, Suite 101 – During a routine inspection on Oct. 19, inspectors found no current certified food protection manager; missing or incomplete consumer advisories on board and paper menus for eggs cooked to order; packaged cake slices offered for self-service without label information; boxes of fries on the walk-in freezer floor; single-service utensils stored in multiple directions in a customer basket; no test strips for quaternary sanitizer at the three-compartment sink; a leaking three-compartment sink faucet; a direct plumbing connection beneath that sink; and chipped floor tiles and a small wall hole near the sink.

Carver Elementary School, 1801 Lauderdale Drive – During a routine inspection on Oct. 20, inspectors found no three-compartment sink in the kitchen, which instead had two two-compartment sinks; and direct plumbing connections beneath both sinks.

China Taste, 2623 New Market Road – During a follow-up inspection on Oct. 20, inspectors found no hot water at the hand sink near the dish machine.

Firehouse Subs, 8191 Brook Road, Suite A – During a risk factor inspection on Oct. 20, inspectors observed dried food debris inside a microwave.

Mr. Noodle, 9127-C West Broad Street – During a routine inspection on Oct. 20, inspectors observed an employee wiping their nose and mouth before touching clean equipment without washing hands first; an employee washing hands without soap in a prep sink before preparing food; dried food debris in two steamer baskets and brown buildup inside an ice machine; an unlabeled cleaner spray bottle on a lobby cleaning cart; grime on cookline equipment and white buildup on walk-in cooler shelves; and greasy, dirty floors and walls along the cookline.

RVA Bakehouse, 5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Suite 130 – During a risk factor inspection on Oct. 20, inspectors observed employees washing dishes without sanitizing them; and prepared foods without date marks, including marinara, mozzarella, cubed cheddar and bagged cheeses.

Steward School, 11600 Gayton Road – During a routine inspection on Oct. 20, inspectors observed rusted walk-in cooler racks; a deteriorated concrete pad beneath the three-compartment sink that was no longer smooth and easily cleanable; and food debris on floors beneath fryers and prep tables.

Lizzy's African Restaurant, 5310 Chamberlayne Road – During a routine inspection on Oct. 21, inspectors observed boiled eggs at 99 degrees on a kitchen counter, tomatoes at 64 degrees and salad at 50 degrees near the serving line; pesticides and other toxic materials stored near food and single-service items; sanitizer above 200 ppm in the three-compartment sink; pest droppings on dry storage shelves; dirty reach-in cooler and freezer gaskets and a dirty freezer interior; direct plumbing connections beneath the three-compartment and prep sinks; open dumpster doors; dust on a ceiling vent and adjacent tiles; a cracked floor tile near the back door; and dried food debris on kitchen walls.

Tuckahoe Moose Lodge #1163, 4366 Springfield Road – During a risk factor inspection on Oct. 21, inspectors found no employee willing to assume responsibility for the facility in the manager's absence; no certified food protection manager; new employees unable to provide acknowledgment of the employee illness reporting policy; an open soda can on a cutting board; a dish machine dispensing insufficient chlorine sanitizer even after priming; meatloaf at 66 degrees, gravy at 78 degrees and mashed potatoes at 74 degrees in a steam well, reportedly placed there from refrigeration about an hour earlier; and fried chicken at 47 to 50 degrees, sliced tomatoes at 45 degrees and cut lettuce at 46 degrees in an overfilled prep unit.

Dunkin Donuts, 2300 Hungary Road – During a routine inspection on Oct. 22, inspectors observed two employees using a hand sink to obtain water for drinks or dishes; pink buildup on the interior ice plate of an ice machine; cold brew at 46 degrees in a tap cooler with an ambient temperature of 37 degrees, with the person in charge suggesting the door might have been left open; cold foam creamer kept in a no longer cold container marked for four-hour use even though the creamer was marked for three-day use, with the person in charge reporting that it was kept after being opened and left outside temperature control; in-use spoons stored in water at 66 degrees; dusty walk-in cooler fan guards and a dusty floor fan; and a Y-connector with two hoses and a spray nozzle under continuous pressure without proper backflow prevention.

Elko Middle School, 5901 Elko Road – During a routine inspection on Oct. 22, inspectors observed a Y-connector with shutoff valves at the mop sink connected to two other hoses.

Maybeury Elementary School, 901 Maybeury Drive – During a routine inspection on Oct. 22, inspectors observed only one kitchen hand sink, located far from the dish room, and no hand sink in the dish room; and a Y-connector on the mop sink without proper backflow prevention.

MPM Tiki Bar, 2451 Old Brick Road – During a routine inspection on Oct. 22, inspectors observed an employee chewing gum while cutting peppers; no handwashing signs at employee restroom and server hand sinks; shellfish tags missing the date of last sale or service; pink and brown residue inside three ice machines; small flies around bar areas; knives stored in a dirty gap between a prep unit and table; heavily scratched and stained cutting boards; food debris, dust and grime on racks, fryers, fans, beer lines and hood filters; dust on ceiling panels and vents; food debris and grime on floors beneath equipment; and worn kitchen floors with exposed, pitted concrete that was no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Pinchbeck Elementary School, 1225 Gaskins Road – During a routine inspection on Oct. 22, inspectors observed an employee washing dirty dishes and then unloading clean dishes without washing hands, and another employee putting on gloves to prepare food without first washing hands; only one kitchen hand sink and none near the dishwashing area; brown buildup inside the dish machine; and broken, rough edged floor tiles beneath the two-compartment produce sink.

Tortilleria Mixteca, 5172 Nine Mile Road – During a routine inspection on Oct. 22, inspectors found no soap in the men's restroom and a nonworking soap dispenser near the hot case; a dirty meat slicer blade and base; dried food debris on a can opener; a beef dish prepared the previous night measuring 72 degrees in the walk-in cooler; prepared foods without labels or date marks, including pico de gallo, diced tomatoes, black beans, beef and chicken; a beef dish cooling overnight in a deep, tightly covered pan; fruit flies and drain flies in the kitchen; two lights out in the rotisserie oven hood and one in the hot line hood; dried food debris and grime on refrigeration unit gaskets, interiors and exteriors, cookline equipment and a microwave; no hot water at the hand sink near the hot case; restroom doors that did not self-close; and unsealed kitchen floors and a deteriorating walk-in freezer floor.

White Tiger Indian Restaurant & Bar, 3991 Glenside Drive, Suite K – During a routine inspection on Oct. 22, inspectors observed a dish machine dispensing no chlorine sanitizer, with test strips reading 0 ppm; chicken and lentils at 53 degrees and cream at 50 degrees above the cooling line in a prep unit; foods prepared two days earlier with missing or incorrect dates; unlabeled bulk salt and sugar bins; employees preparing food while wearing watches and bracelets; wiping cloths stored in sanitizer at 0 ppm; dried food debris and grease on racks, shelves, refrigeration units, cutting boards, speed racks, counters, cooking equipment and large pots; and dried food debris on floors, particularly around the kitchen perimeter.

Deep Run High School, 4801 Twin Hickory Road – During a follow-up inspection on Oct. 23, inspectors observed sanitizer below 150 ppm at the three-compartment sink, despite a reported second service visit to replace the dispenser tube and check the concentration; and leaking faucets at two hand sinks and a leak at the dish machine.

Killa Dillas, 6114 Lakeside Avenue, Units A and B – During a routine inspection on Oct. 23, inspectors observed cooked beans at 44 degrees in a reach-in cooler with an ambient temperature of 45 degrees, remaining at 44 degrees after the unit was adjusted; small flies near a trash can and in the back kitchen; a restroom door without a self-closing mechanism; dried food debris along kitchen perimeters, food splatter on walls and a stained ceiling tile; and an unsealed, worn floor with exposed concrete.

Pemberton Elementary School, 1400 Pemberton Road – During a routine inspection on Oct. 23, inspectors reported no violations.

Roy's Big Burger, 5200 Lakeside Avenue – During a risk factor inspection on Oct. 23, inspectors observed dried food debris inside a kitchen microwave.

Texas de Brazil Churrascaria, 11800 West Broad Street – During a routine inspection on Oct. 23, inspectors observed beef ribs at 44 degrees in the meat walk-in cooler, dated the previous day and not cooled from 135 to 41 degrees within the required six hours; torn gaskets on a cookline reach-in refrigerator and the meat walk-in cooler; peeling and rusting drying racks in the ware wash area; and a damp mop head left in a utility sink.

The Brass Tap, 4901 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Suite 100 – During a risk factor inspection on Oct. 23, inspectors found no paper towels at the hand sink near the three-compartment sink; and mold on a white panel inside an ice machine.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 11321 Nuckols Road, Unit C – During a routine inspection on Oct. 23, inspectors observed containers of tomatoes without date marks in a reach-in cooler, with the person in charge reporting they had not been sliced that day; unlabeled bulk sugar and a container of white powder at the smoothie station; a heavily scratched cutting board; and a wet mop stored in the mop sink basin.