Henrico planners recommend another delay for revised Hadad's Lake redevelopment proposal

A revised proposal to transform the former Hadad's Lake property in Varina into a waterpark, restaurant and event destination will return to the Henrico Planning Commission Nov. 12, but county planners are recommending another delay because of unresolved concerns about the project's operations, safety and infrastructure.

OP Holdings LLC has withdrawn its previous applications for the proposed Oasis Point development and submitted two new requests covering 38.88 acres along Osborne Turnpike, about 450 feet north of Archie Lane.

The most significant proposed changes involve zoning and operational restrictions. The applicant now seeks to rezone approximately 34.37 acres to conditional agricultural zoning and 4.51 acres to conditional B-1 business zoning, replacing the previous zoning proposal.

The applicant also has submitted a Use Integration Plan addressing ticketing, parking, security, staffing and other operational matters.

But in staff reports prepared Oct. 29, county planners said the plan still lacks sufficient detail about crowd management, occupancy enforcement, emergency response, construction phasing and how different activities would operate simultaneously.

Planning staffers are recommending the deferral of both applications until those issues are addressed.

Conflicting attendance limits

One significant discrepancy involves how many people could visit the property at once.

The applicant's Sept. 16 operating plan specifies a maximum of 500 people on the property, excluding employees and staff. But county planners have proposed a permit condition limiting total attendance to 250 patrons across the waterpark, restaurant and banquet hall combined.

County planners have recommended stricter attendance and event limits than those outlined in the applicant's operating plan, and say additional details are needed about how the property would operate safely.

The county's proposed conditions would restrict the number of receptions and larger community events permitted annually.

In 2027, the property could host up to 12 receptions and four community events. Beginning in 2028, those limits would increase to 24 receptions and 10 community events annually.

The applicant's operating plan, however, references as many as 24 community events annually.

Outdoor activities would be limited to 9 a.m. through 9 p.m., while indoor restaurant and banquet hall operations could continue until 10 p.m. The waterpark would operate seasonally, from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

All restrictions remain proposed conditions, subject to approval.

Police, traffic and environmental concerns

Henrico Police have raised questions about controlling access, preventing unauthorized use of swimming facilities, managing crowds and providing security for larger events.

Police also noted that large events could require off-site traffic control but that police staffing cannot be guaranteed.

The proposed permit conditions would require county-approved crime-prevention and operations plans, including provisions for security, parking, attendance monitoring and emergency response.

Traffic also remains a concern for planners. The development would provide 207 parking spaces at full buildout, but county officials want more information about vehicle queues, circulation and whether the parking supply could accommodate larger events. A traffic impact analysis could be required during development review.

The property has entrances from Osborne Turnpike and Mill Road, with Osborne Turnpike serving as the primary access point.

Infrastructure presents additional challenges.

Henrico's Department of Public Utilities reports that county sewer service is unavailable at the property. Connecting to county utilities would require a pump station, gravity sewer, force main and approximately 750 feet of waterline extension. The applicant would need to demonstrate that adequate utility service is feasible.

County planners also identified wetlands, flood-hazard areas and other environmentally sensitive land near proposed recreational facilities. No stormwater feasibility plan has been submitted, and state or federal environmental permits could be necessary.

At a May 4 community meeting attended by just more than a dozen residents, discussion topics included traffic, noise, operating hours and the intensity of proposed events.

Reviving a longtime Varina destination

Hadad's Lake opened in 1953 and operated for generations as a swimming and recreation destination before closing after the 2023 summer season.

The Oasis Point proposal would renovate existing facilities and add recreational and event amenities, including a fishing pier, restaurant and indoor event spaces.

At full development, plans call for approximately 12,380 square feet of indoor space and six acres devoted to outdoor recreation and events.

The applicant has proposed security fencing, gated entrances, lighting restrictions and a 60-decibel limit on amplified sound at property lines adjoining residential uses.

The applicant also has expressed interest in establishing a group home in an existing residence on the property, although the county's recommended permit conditions would prohibit that use.

County planners acknowledged that reopening the property could restore a recreational amenity to Varina, but have maintained that additional assurances are needed before they can recommend approval.

The planning commission will consider the applications Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Board Room of the Henrico Western Government Center, 4301 East Parham Road. The commission makes recommendations, while the Board of Supervisors has final approval authority.

Residents may attend and speak without advanced registration. Additional details are available through the county's Planning Commission agenda and meeting information page.

The proposed layout for a 20-home development that would be built at the site of the "Cactus House" home (also known as Saguaro Hill). (Courtesy Cactus 33 LLC)

Two housing proposals also on agenda

Two residential developments in the Brookland District also are scheduled for consideration.

Staples Mill Road: Cactus 33 LLC is seeking to rezone the site of the "Cactus House" home (6.089 acres south of Springfield Road) for 20 single-family homes. County planners recommend another deferral, citing concerns about the layout, sidewalks, common areas and compatibility with the nearby Linden Pointe subdivision. The applicant has submitted no revisions since the commission deferred the proposal in October.

Cloverdale Street: McGurn Company Inc. is proposing 19 townhomes on 1.783 acres near Crockett Street, expanding an earlier 14-unit approval. The revised plans would allow three-story buildings instead of two-story structures and reduce the minimum home size from 1,700 to 1,400 square feet.

Planning staffers are supportive of the Cloverdale request despite its proposed density of 10.7 units per acre exceeding the nine-unit recommendation in Henrico's comprehensive plan.