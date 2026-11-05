Weekend Top 5

The 2026 Craftsmen's Christmas Classic will take place at the Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 East Laburnum Avenue, on Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This annual artisan market will have a variety of items for sale, including pottery, jewelry, clothing, woodwork, glass, fine art, photography, home decor, food and more. Tickets at the door for adults (ages 13+) are $10; children ages 6-12 are $1. Discounts are available by purchasing in advance online. Parking is free. Click here for details.

Lakeside's annual Holly Jolly event will be held Friday, Nov. 6 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lakeside Farmers' Market, 6110 Lakeside Avenue. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, enjoy seasonal refreshments, and find gifts for everyone on your holiday list. There also will be an ornament craft workshop for all ages and live music. Admission is free. Click here for details.

The Henrico Theatre Company will present The Cricket on the Hearth Nov. 6-22 at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road. This weekend's performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday. This play from Marian Jonson is based on the 1845 Christmas novella by Charles Dickens. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors/students. Click here for details.

The LEGO® Holiday Workshop will be at West Broad Village, 2443 Old Brick Road, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 7-8. This festive, interactive experience for all ages is packed with LEGO® building, creativity and a little holiday magic. Families can register for a 45-minute time slot here. Walk-ins are welcome, subject to availability. The workshop is free to attend.

Richmond native Greg Greenway will perform Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Shady Grove Coffeehouse, 11105 Cauthorne Road in Glen Allen. Greenway has eight solo albums to his credit and three additional albums with the harmony trio Brother Sun. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door for adults; teens ages 13-18 are admitted at half price and children are free. Tea, coffee and baked goods will be available for purchase. SGC is a volunteer‑run, non‑profit acoustic music series sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Community Church. For details, visit shadygrovecoffeehouse.com.

Looking for more fun things to do in Henrico and surrounding areas? Check out our enhanced community calendar where you can search by date, keyword or location. To submit an event for inclusion in the calendar, visit henricocitizen.com/events and click on the red "Add Event" button.