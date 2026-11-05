Virginia Medicaid schedules 3 town hall meetings on 2027 coverage changes

Virginia Medicaid will hold a series of virtual town halls to explain federal changes expected to affect some Medicaid members in 2027. The sessions are open to the public and will take place Nov. 10, Dec. 2 and Jan. 15, 2027. Each session is from noon to 1 p.m.

The Department of Medical Assistance Services said the sessions will cover who may be affected, possible exemptions, reporting procedures, implementation dates and resources designed to help eligible members retain coverage. Registration is required, and live attendance is limited to 1,000 participants. Registrants may submit questions in advance; the sessions will be recorded and posted online.

DMAS has posted member letters, frequently asked questions, outreach tools and registration links at dmas.virginia.gov/news-updates/new-federal-requirements.

The agency also announced that MTM Health began managing Virginia's fee-for-service non-emergency medical transportation program Oct. 1. The benefit provides eligible fee-for-service Medicaid members with transportation to covered non-emergency services when they have no other way to travel. DMAS says the program's telephone numbers, policies, standing-order trips and reservation processes did not change. Members may call (866) 386-8331, and an MTM mobile application now allows members, guardians and facilities to schedule, cancel and track trips.

The changes apply to fee-for-service transportation, not every Medicaid managed-care transportation arrangement. Questions about the transition may be emailed to transportation@dmas.virginia.gov.