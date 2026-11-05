CVWMA to host 3 recycling block parties in eastern Henrico

The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority will host three free recycling block parties in the Varina District this month as part of an outreach campaign aimed at neighborhoods where curbside recycling participation and collected tonnage have been lower.

The events are scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Sandston Memorial Recreation Center, 11 J.B. Finley Road in Sandston; 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Oak Avenue Complex, 15 South Oak Avenue in Highland Springs; and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Montrose Elementary School, 2820 Williamsburg Road.

CVWMA said the gatherings will include free meals catered by local restaurants, giveaways, prizes, music from a local DJ, children's games and crafts with Keep Henrico Beautiful, and information about curbside recycling. Residents may bring family members or neighbors. Each household that attends a block party will receive a free in-home recycling bin.

The authority is using a grant from The Recycling Partnership to support the targeted outreach. CVWMA manages curbside recycling for Henrico and other participating localities, and its official website provides collection schedules, accepted material guidance and service request information.

For information about the block parties, visit cvwma.com/block-party.