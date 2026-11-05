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Henrico Business Watch: Business license filings Oct. 29–Nov. 4, 2026
By Citizen Staff Reports,2 days ago
Henrico County reported the following business license filings with start dates during the week. The filings are listed alphabetically by business or trade name, followed by a registered address and business industry classification.
Aulden Salon LLC, 201 Towne Center West Boulevard, Henrico – Hairdressing services.
Bita's Borough and Bean LLC, 600 East Laburnum Avenue, Henrico – Full-time itinerant business.
Capital Ventures By Wood, LLC, 2204 East Laburnum Avenue, Henrico – Retail restaurant.
Dee's Little Learners LLC, 10156 Berrymeade Place, Glen Allen – No business license required (manufacturing, nonprofit, or other category).
Dominion Senior Advocacy Group LLC, 4746 Finlay Street, Suite B, Henrico – Personal services.
Dr. Taylor Gotovac, PsyD, PLLC, 12089 Gayton Road, Henrico – Psychology services.
East Coast Food LLC, 9410 West Broad Street, Henrico – Retail restaurant.
Easy Ride, various addresses – Taxi services.
EngageVa Support Services LLC, 10608 Atkins Grove Court, Glen Allen – Personal services.
Estrellita Cristela Cavazos, 1802 Timbermead Court, Henrico – Personal services.
Fast Five Logistics LLC, 300 Damascus Drive, Henrico – Packing, moving, and hauling services.
Francos Fine Clothier – Short Pump, 11800 West Broad Street, Suite 1168, Henrico – Retail general merchandise.
Golden Passport Travels LLC, 1500 Early Street, Sandston – Travel agency services.
Janet Heltzel, 8526 Patterson Avenue, Henrico – Retail general merchandise.
Kali's Landscaping Services, 4201 Harwin Place, Apartment 1003, Glen Allen – Lawn maintenance.
Lift Up Auto and Tire Services LLC, 5016 Williamsburg Road, Henrico – Motor vehicle services.
Mahbi Adu Alia Taxi, various addresses – Taxi services.
Maketake LLC, 9015 Quioccasin Road, Henrico – Retail restaurant.
Metirra LLC, 10128 West Broad Street, Suite H, Glen Allen – Consulting services.
Metirra Pathology P.C., 10128 West Broad Street, Suite H, Glen Allen – Analytical laboratory services.
Miguel Gregorio Sirin, 4105 Donaldwood Drive, Henrico – Henrico general contractor.
Pool Boyz LLC, 9701 Olde Milbrooke Way, Glen Allen – Henrico general contractor.
Postal N Printing LLC, 7801 West Broad Street, Suite 28, Henrico – Personal services.
Prosperity Medical Logistics LLC, 10029 Palace Court, Henrico – Packing, moving, and hauling services.
Quest Beauty Bar LLC, 2143 Staples Mill Road, Henrico – Manicure services.
Ramsey Masonry Company Inc, various addresses – Foreign general contractor.
Redi-Carpet, 6000 Eastport Boulevard, Henrico – Wholesale building materials and hardware.
Rives Construction Company, Inc., various addresses – Foreign general contractor.
Rowan and Oak Counseling, LLC, 2303 North Parham Road, Henrico – Social counseling services.
Sam Transportation LLC, 6802 Paragon Place, Suite 410, Henrico – Packing, moving, and hauling services.
Synapses Neurology, PLLC, 2530 Gaskins Road, Suite C, Henrico – Physician services.
The Cottage School, 2300 Dumbarton Road, Henrico – No business license required (manufacturing, nonprofit, or other category).
True Motors LLC, 406 West Williamsburg Road, Sandston – Retail automobiles.
Valentine's Transportation, 5106 Downy Lane, Apartment 201, Henrico – Transportation services.
Vinson and Associates LLC, 10921 Spray Court, Glen Allen – Retail general merchandise.
Vuori, Inc., 11800 West Broad Street, Suite 1108, Henrico – Retail apparel.
Wellness By Mei Lin, 11065 Little Five Loop, Glen Allen – Personal services.