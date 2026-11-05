This Day in Henrico History: Nov. 5 – Voters approve Henrico’s first meals tax referendum

On Nov. 5, 2013, Henrico County voters approved a referendum authorizing a four percent tax on meals and beverages sold by restaurants as defined in the Code of Virginia and Section 20 of the County code. The measure passed narrowly after a vigorous local debate about school funding and taxes.

County records show that the vote gave the Board of Supervisors permission to impose the tax; it did not make the tax effective immediately. Supervisors adopted the levy on February 25, 2014, and collections began June 1 of that year.

The county said proceeds would support the operating and capital needs of Henrico County Public Schools. Before the election, officials estimated annual revenue at about $18 million, with about 40% of that to be paid by non-residents visiting the county.

The decision marked a significant change in the county’s local revenue structure.

Sources: Henrico County, meals tax history and implementation; WTVR/CBS 6, November 5, 2013; Henrico County, current meals tax overview.