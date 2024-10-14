Henrico School Board approves 3-story building design for Quioccasin Middle School rebuild project

An architect’s rendering of the proposed new edition of Quioccasin Middle School. (Courtesy Henrico Schools)

The new Quioccasin Middle School building, set to open in the summer of 2027, will be three stories and feature an innovation lab with outdoor learning spaces, an outdoor courtyard, and more new amenities.

Henrico School Board members approved the schematic design for the rebuild of Quioccasin Middle Oct. 10, with the total project estimated to cost $89 million using funds from the county’s 2022 bond referendum. The project’s design firm, Moseley Architects, predicts that construction on the new building will start in the late summer of 2025 and take about two years.

The new school building will be constructed on the existing athletic fields behind the track field. Once the current building is demolished in the fall of 2027, a new baseball field, softball field, and four tennis courts – all with stadium lights – along with a multi-purpose field will be constructed in its place. The new school design also will add a bus access road off Pemberton Road, which will lead to the new building’s entry courtyard.

The new three-story building will have a capacity of 1,350 to 1,400 students, roughly in line with the current school’s capacity of 1,356. While Quioccasin’s current enrollment is around 1,050 students, the new building will also accommodate Quioccasin’s new Center for Innovation specialty program, which will open during the 2026-2027 school year to accepted middle school students throughout the West End.

The first floor of the building will have a main entrance fit with a security vestibule next to the administration area and host the building’s larger facilities, including a dining commons area, a main gymnasium and auxiliary gymnasium, and an auditorium located next to the drama, band, orchestra and chorus classrooms. Art classrooms and several core academic classrooms also will be located on the first floor.

The second floor will have a library in the center next to the guidance counseling offices, along with world language classrooms, ESL classrooms, Teen Living classrooms, an outdoor learning lab, and other classrooms.

The Center for Innovation will be located on the third floor, with an innovation lab, classroom spaces, two outdoor learning labs, and a Career & Technical Education lab. Other school classrooms will be located on the east end of the floor.

The new building also will have four staircases and two elevators. Accessibility was a priority emphasized by the school community members who participated in the design workshop held by Moseley Architects and Henrico Schools this past spring, according to school board vice-chair and Tuckahoe representative Marcie Shea.

The existing building, while being one story, has several different sets of staircases, which can make the building hard to maneuver through and less accessible, Shea said.

“There are roughly 10 of those sets of staircases throughout the one-story building, which can make it very hard to navigate,” she said. “So this is going to be a game changer in terms of accessibility throughout the building.”

A map that shows where the new Quioccasin Middle School will be located on the current campus of the school. (Courtesy Henrico Schools)

The new building design does not include any lockers for students, aside from athletic lockers in the locker room area behind the gym. Both the new buildings for J.R. Tucker High School and Highland Springs High School also do not have lockers, HCPS’ Department of Facilities Director Susan Moore said, and many school principals have said that students no longer use lockers very frequently.

“In our experience, we have found that the kids just don’t typically use a whole lot of lockers,” Moore said. “We have found predominantly that the kids just don’t seem to want or need the lockers and that is pretty much where the trend is going in the industry for school design.”

With construction on the new building and then work to demolish the existing building, the athletic fields behind the track likely will be out of use for about two years, Moore said, but students will be provided transportation to other schools’ athletic facilities during that time. The football field and track will not see any changes.

The new school building will not be completed in time for the opening of Quioccasin’s new Center for Innovation in 2026, but since the existing building is below capacity, it still will be able to host the center that year, Shea said.

“Initially we had kind of hoped that the opening of the building would coincide with the opening of the innovation center, just from a capacity standpoint, and it looks like our timelines for that are going to be a year staggered,” she said. “But it sounds like we’re going to be okay, and then we’ll be really glad when the new building opens.”

Quioccasin students who are not a part of the innovation center also will have access to the innovation lab and classrooms during certain times of the day, such as after school hours, HCPS Superintendent Amy Cashwell said.

While the design for Quioccasin’s new building is currently specific to Quioccasin, HCPS may decide to use the same design for future projects, Moore said.

Liana Hardy is the Citizen's Report for America Corps member and education reporter.