Business in brief: Oct. 14, 2024

recently announced the following lease transaction in Henrico County: First Watch Restaurants, Inc. – leased 1.2 acres of land at Stuart’s Crossing Shopping Center, Brook Road at Jeb Stuart Parkway (Connie Jordan Nielsen and Alicia Brown represented the landlord and David Crawford represented the tenant).

* * *

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC recently announced the following lease transactions in Henrico County: Dominion Capital Mortgage, Inc. – leased 2,242 SF at 3900 Westerre Parkway (Eric Hammond, Eliza Izard and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord); Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci, P.C. – renewed its lease of 7,140 SF at 7130 Glen Forest Drive (Eric Hammond, Eliza Izard and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord); Virginia Women’s Center Inc. – renewed its lease of 8,094 SF at 7130 Glen Forest Drive (Eric Hammond, Eliza Izard and Russell Wyatt represented the landlord); Sentry Force Security, LLC – leased 2,179 SF at 3951 Westerre Parkway (Eric Hammond, Russell Wyatt and Eliza Izard represented the landlord); Joint Health Clinic of Richmond, LLC – leased 2,471 SF at 2301 North Parham Road (Eric Hammond represented the landlord and Tucker Dowdy represented the tenant); Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC – renewed its lease of 8,640 SF at 5002-5004 Byrd Industrial Drive (Ben Bruni represented the tenant); Constellation Health Services LLC – leased 1,811 SF at 3957 Westerre Parkway (Eric Hammond, Russell Wyatt and Eliza Izard represented the landlord); First Choice Community Counseling LLC – leased 1,385 SF at 4198 Cox Road (Eric Hammond, Russell Wyatt and Eliza Izard represented the landlord).

* * *

T.J. Leonard (at left) and Tom Leonard. (Courtesy Tom Leonard’s Farmers Market)

The son of the namesake of Tom Leonard’s Farmers Market has been named the Short Pump retailer’s president. T.J. Leonard, who also is the grandson of well-known retailer Stew Leonard, Sr., will oversee daily operations, planning and finance, taking the helm from his father, Tom, who has been the sole president since the store’s opening in 1991. T.J. Leonard began his experience at his father’s store by merchandising pumpkins and Christmas trees in the store’s parking lot and gained construction experience during the store’s build-out. He spent summers during his college years working in various departments, from cashier and receiver to fish cutter and fresh mozzarella maker. Prior to his new role, T.J. Leonard had served as the senior director of produce and floral for Sprouts in Atlanta, overseeing 91 stores across 11 East Coast states since 2021. He previously served as vice president of merchandising at Tom Leonard’s and held positions at Safeway and Sprouts Farmer’s Market.

* * *

recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest practice, Zoe Primary Care, at 4191 Innslake Drive, Suite 212 in Glen Allen. Zoe Primary Care offers medical services to individuals and families of all ages, with services that include wellness and sick visits, point-of-care testing, immunizations, chronic condition management, physicals, and women’s health offerings, among others.

* * *

Condair Group, a Switzerland-based leader in humidification, dehumidification and evaporative cooling, will hold a job fair at its Chesterfield facility, 1410 Willis Road, on Oct. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Condair is hiring for hourly team members and team leaders. Screening interviews will be conducted on site. Visit condairjobsvirginia.com to register and learn about current openings.

* * *

Virginia Career Works—Capital Region will hold a Career Expo on Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fairfield Library, 1401 North Laburnum Avenue. Connect with top local companies, explore a wide range of career options, and network with other professionals. Computers will be available to complete job applications and write resumes. Click here for details.

* * *

Team Roc and Reform Alliance will hold a job fair on Friday, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 North Third Street. Attendees will have a chance to participate in on-site interviews and receive professional development services, such as resume reviews, professional headshots, and barber, attire and makeup services. There also will be community resources, mock interviews, and expungement information and services. Admission is free and open to the public. For details, visit jobfairvirginia.com.