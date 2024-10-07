Open in App
    Youngkin issues executive order creating Office of First Responder Wellness

    By Citizen Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGLlZ_0vxt2kkV00

    Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Oct. 7 issued Executive Order 38, which directs the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security to establish an Office of First Responder Wellness at the Department of Criminal Justice Services. The initiative aims to address the mental and physical health challenges faced by first responders in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

    Citing the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Helene in Southwest Virginia, Youngkin emphasized the need to support those who are on the front lines.

    “The data clearly shows that repeated traumatic events experienced by first responders takes a toll on the human body, mind, and soul,” he said.

    The Executive Order formalizes the existing Office of First Responder Wellness within DCJS and expands its role to provide training and support for the mental and physical well-being of first responders.

    Additionally, a new chief coordinating officer position, reporting to the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, will oversee a work group comprising state agencies, local first responder leaders, mental health professionals, clergy, and family members. The group will provide advice about enhancing first responder wellness efforts.

    Youngkin has approved $3 million in funding from DCJS’s unexpended Fiscal Year 2024 balances to support the new office. The funds will be used to provide grants to non-profits and local agencies involved in first responder wellness initiatives.

    The initiative comes as statistics highlight the significant mental health challenges faced by first responders. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, approximately 30% of first responders develop behavioral health conditions. Studies show that rates of PTSD, depression, and anxiety among first responders are significantly higher than the national average, and the divorce rate within the profession is 15% to 25% higher than the general population.

    Comments / 12
    FosRoc
    13h ago
    Good
    Celez Nitkowski
    1d ago
    Guess another crony gets a big bucks job instead of using county mental services or adding mental health to available state healthcare plans. Yes it’s an issue but a separate czar?
