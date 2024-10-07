Open in App
    Henrico Police: 20-year-old man found dead in West End was murdered

    By Citizen Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D9bEj_0vxqhrKL00

    Henrico Police are investigating a death as a homicide after officers found a man’s body the morning of Oct. 6 in the 700 block of Queens Crosse Court at the Kings Crossing apartment complex, off Patterson Avenue near Gaskins Road.

    Police responded to the scene at 10:02 a.m. after receiving a report of a suspicious death. When they arrived, they found the body of a 20-year-old man, later identified as Angelo Barry Ramirez, of Henrico.

    Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

    Anyone with information about Ramirez’s death is asked to contact Henrico Police Det. M. Rosser at (804) 501-5247 or submit tips anonymously via Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or P3tips.com.

