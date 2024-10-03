Henrico Sports and Events Center to host ‘Cheer and Gear Classic’ featuring UR, Columbia women’s teams

Henrico Sports and Events Center. (Courtesy HSEC)

The Henrico Sports and Events Center will host the second Cheer and Gear Classic women’s college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 8, featuring the University of Richmond and Columbia University.

The game, presented by the “What’s Your Game Plan? Choose a Sober Driver and Buckle Up” partnership, will tip off at 2 p.m. and be streamed on ESPN+.

The matchup marks a return to the arena for the Spiders, who won three games there in March to claim the Atlantic 10 Conference Women’s Basketball Championship title and a ticket to the NCAA tournament. The event also will serve as a platform to promote Drive Smart Virginia’s traffic safety awareness campaign, featuring messaging and a halftime presentation.

“Partnering with Drive Smart Virginia just makes sense for an event like this,” said Dennis Bickmeier, executive director of the Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority. “Safety is paramount for our community and bringing that message directly to our guests aligns perfectly with our mission.”

The “What’s Your Game Plan?” campaign promotes safety awareness among all road users and seeks to prevent deaths and injuries on Virginia’s roadways. “Through this collaboration, we hope to make a meaningful and lifesaving impact in our community,” said Kristin Pettway, executive director of Drive Smart Virginia.

Tickets for the Cheer and Gear Classic can be purchased in advance at henricocenter.com for $5 to $9 or on game day for $12. The event will also feature a weekend of activities celebrating youth athletics, including the first anniversary of the Henrico Sports and Events Center opening and the annual Cheer and Gear Donation Drive. The drive, organized in partnership with The Salvation Army Central Virginia and ESPN Richmond, will collect new sports equipment for local youth.