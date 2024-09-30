Henrico celebrates centenarians

Shirley Morrow, Robert Hall, Frances Bailey (Courtesy Henrico County)

Henrico County officials this month held a ceremony to celebrate the county’s 153 centenarians – several of whom were able to attend the event at the Henrico Theatre in Highland Springs.

Honored at the Sept. 22 event were Laura Thomas-Rice (104 years old), Frances Bailey and Robert Hall (each 101) and Shirley Morrow and Robert Polich (each 100).

Morrow’s journey has included a long career with the Panama Canal Company and a trip to Alaska with friends. She said her secret to a long life has been close connection with family and a strong faith.

“I’ve been with Jesus for a long while,” she said. Morrow has three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Polich served in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, and Thomas-Rice volunteered at a Methodist hospital until her mid-90s.​

In addition to celebrating the centenarians, the event also was designed as a way to spotlight the importance of community support for older residents. The Henrico Advocate for the Aging’s Office spearheads the EngAGE initiative, which provides older residents, their family members and caregivers with events, information, referral services and support.​

“I’m proud that, as a county, we recognize how our older residents make our community much better,” Tuckahoe District Supervisor Jody K. Rogish said. “We can learn from you, and your experiences will help shape our community’s future.”