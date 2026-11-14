🏛️ Henniker meeting to cover 2027 budget, flood maps, and planning

The Henniker Selectmen & Sewer Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 6:15 p.m. in the Henniker Town Hall Meeting Room, 18 Depot Hill Road. The meeting starts with the call to order, Pledge of Allegiance, and announcements.

One key announcement is about the Henniker Master Plan Update Community Meeting. The Planning Board is updating the 2015 Henniker Master Plan, which will guide town decisions for the next 10–15 years.

Residents are invited to a workshop-style community meeting on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Henniker Community Center, 57 Main Street. People can share ideas on:

Housing

Land Use

Transportation

Economic Development

Natural Resources

Community Character

Everyone is encouraged to attend, whether you are a long-time resident or new to town. For more information, you can contact Mark Fougere, Henniker Town Planner, at (603) 448-3221 ext. 0108.

Another announcement notes that a FEMA Flood Map Update became effective on November 13, 2026. Some properties on Western Avenue and Newton Road are affected. The full FEMA revalidation letter is in the meeting attachments and is also available on the town website (www.henniker.org) and at the Town Office.

The agenda includes:

Consent agenda for November 17, 2026

for Public comment (first period) – up to 3 minutes per person

– up to Appointments : Cemetery Trustees – 2027 Budget Conservation Commission – 2027 Budget

: Continued business : Ongoing work on the 2027 Town Budget Chapter 77 Riverfront Parking ordinance amendments – 2nd reading continued

: New business – listed but not detailed

Tabled or postponed items:

2nd Reading Amendment to Personnel Policy Addendum A, Section 3

Conservation Commission Pasture Lane Recommendation

EEI Energy / SAU Cooperative Agreement, waiting on audit results

The Board will also review minutes from the October 6, 2026, 6:15 p.m. public meeting.

Under Communications, they will cover the Town Administrator Report, Selectmen Reports, and Correspondence – Letters and Notices.

There is a second public comment period for any topic, again with a requested 3-minute limit per person. After that, the Board plans a non-public session and then adjournment.

Residents can find meeting dates, times, locations, and agendas on www.henniker.org and on town bulletin boards.