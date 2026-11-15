Hendersonville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and home care all adding staff. If you’re in medical or patient care, this is a good time to look around.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica) Location: Hendersonville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help patients see better with custom-fitted eyewear while using state-of-the-art optical tech. Good fit if you’re a state-licensed optician who likes fashion, precision, and strong customer service.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Hendersonville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Designed for new grad RNs ready to start in acute care with strong preceptor support. You’ll rotate across med-surg and specialty units, building skills in assessments, meds, and teamwork.

Employer: TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center

Location: Hendersonville, TN

Type: Full-time, weekend-only (Fri–Sun, 8:30am–9pm)

Salary: Not listed

Great if you want full-time hours in three days and like a steady schedule. You’ll handle a range of diagnostic ultrasound exams in a 150-bed hospital with strong benefits and education support.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.