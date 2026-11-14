Hendersonville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital shifts to outpatient and travel gigs. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s likely a spot for you right now.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Hendersonville, TN (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $1,184–$1,288 per week (36 hrs, 12-hr night shifts)

Work a 13-week night shift contract providing respiratory care in an acute setting, with potential to extend. Must be a Registered Respiratory Care Practitioner with 1–2 years acute care, BLS/ACLS/PALS, and ready for a fast-paced environment; day-one benefits and CEU support available.

Employer: Apex Home Health, Hospice & Home Care

Location: Hendersonville, TN

Type: Full-time

Lead daily nursing operations while still providing hands-on patient care. Ideal for an RN with leadership or charge experience who enjoys coordinating teams, managing patient flow, and working closely with physicians.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: Hendersonville, TN

Type: Full-time

Provide evidence-based acute care to adult patients with complex, changing conditions. You’ll assess, medicate, monitor, and educate patients and families while collaborating with a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

Location: Hendersonville, TN

Type: Full-time

Fast-paced ER role focused on triage, stabilization, and high-acuity care. Best fit for RNs confident with rapid decision-making, IV meds, advanced monitoring equipment, and clear communication in high-stress situations.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Location: Hendersonville, TN

Type: Full-time

Care for adult inpatients in a busy acute care unit. You’ll handle full assessments, meds, EMR documentation, and patient/family education while working closely with the care team.

Employer: Health Here

Location: Hendersonville, TN

Type: Full-time

Join a diagnostic imaging team performing CT scans with advanced equipment. Requires CT credentials/licensure, strong radiation safety knowledge, and comfort positioning patients and collaborating with radiologists.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Hendersonville, TN

Type: Full-time

Lead tech role supporting pharmacists with data entry, dispensing, compounding, and wellness services. Great for a certified pharmacy tech who enjoys customer service, coaching other techs, and staying on top of HIPAA and safety rules.

Employer: TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center

Location: Hendersonville, TN

Type: PRN / As needed

PRN CT role doing hospital-based scans, starting IVs, and supporting on-call coverage. Requires ARRT-CT, BLS, and radiologic tech training; comes with access to HCA’s broader benefits and education support (eligibility varies by role).

Employer: Indian Lake Surgery Center

Location: Hendersonville, TN

Type: Full-time, In-person

Pay: $30–$36 per hour

Orthopedic-focused surgery center role for a Certified Surgical Technologist with ortho experience. You’ll set up and maintain the sterile field, manage instruments, and support surgeons; includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if you’re licensed, reliable, and willing to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.