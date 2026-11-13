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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Hendersonville This Week
Hendersonville neighbors are giving away some handy free items right now. If you need seating, a sturdy work bench, or athletic shoes, there are a few good options to check out.
4 Counter Stools FREE
Item: Four bar/counter stools
Condition: Used – good; wear at the corners and one seat needs a good cleaning (see photos in listing)
Seat height: 26"
Location: Hendersonville, TN
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Simple set of four matching stools that could work at a kitchen island or counter-height table. Some cosmetic wear, but still usable, especially if you don’t mind a little cleaning and touch-up.
Garage Work Bench
Item: Garage work bench / work table
Price: Free
Size: Roughly 8 feet long x 3 feet wide/deep
Location: Indian Lake Peninsula, Hendersonville, TN
Source: Nextdoor
Solid work bench that came with the house. Great for a garage, workshop, or hobby space. It’s large and heavy, so you’ll need help lifting it and likely a truck or trailer for pickup.
Nike Basketball Shoe Collection - LeBron, Dunk High, Sabrina 1
Item: Nike basketball shoe collection (multiple pairs)
Models mentioned: LeBron Witness, Dunk High, Sabrina 1
Sizes: 6.5–8
Materials: Mesh and synthetic
Use: Court play or casual wear
Location: Hendersonville, TN
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Diverse set of men’s athletic shoes in several colorways (including white/black, light blue, pink/white, yellow, and multi-color). Listing notes that the seller’s daughter wore some of them. The post currently says “make an offer” and mentions selling together or separately, so you may want to message and ask if any pairs are being offered for free or at a very low price.
Free items in Hendersonville tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.