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Hendersonville
🛒 Hendersonville TN Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Hendersonville’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new stores and steady foot traffic. If you like helping people and keeping a store running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.
Assistant Manager – Rack Room Shoes
- Employer: Rack Room Shoes
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $13.50 – $18.90 per hour
- Why it’s interesting: Step into a key leadership role helping run the store day to day—sales, staff training, visual merchandising, inventory, and customer service. You’ll back up the Store Manager and take full charge when they’re out, with clear policies, procedures, and a detailed training structure.
Store Team Leader – pOpshelf (Dollar General)
- Employer: Dollar General / pOpshelf
- Location: Hendersonville, TN (Store #22753)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s interesting: Lead the whole store operation—hiring, scheduling, coaching, merchandising, and creating a fun, customer-focused shopping experience. Good fit if you have retail management experience and like owning results, from sales and inventory to team culture.
Licensed Optician – LensCrafters
- Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience, location, and skills)
- Why it’s interesting: Use your state optician license to fit eyewear, guide customers on lenses and frames, and be a go-to expert on optical care. This role blends customer service with technical skills, plus access to a larger vision-care company with benefits and potential bonuses/commission.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—retail careers often grow fast once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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