Hendersonville’s retail scene is busy and growing, with new stores and steady foot traffic. If you like helping people and keeping a store running smoothly, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Rack Room Shoes

Rack Room Shoes Location: Hendersonville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.50 – $18.90 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Step into a key leadership role helping run the store day to day—sales, staff training, visual merchandising, inventory, and customer service. You’ll back up the Store Manager and take full charge when they’re out, with clear policies, procedures, and a detailed training structure.

Employer: Dollar General / pOpshelf

Location: Hendersonville, TN (Store #22753)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Lead the whole store operation—hiring, scheduling, coaching, merchandising, and creating a fun, customer-focused shopping experience. Good fit if you have retail management experience and like owning results, from sales and inventory to team culture.

Employer: LensCrafters (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Hendersonville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay based on experience, location, and skills)

Not listed (pay based on experience, location, and skills) Why it’s interesting: Use your state optician license to fit eyewear, guide customers on lenses and frames, and be a go-to expert on optical care. This role blends customer service with technical skills, plus access to a larger vision-care company with benefits and potential bonuses/commission.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—retail careers often grow fast once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.