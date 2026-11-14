Hendersonville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospitals to home health and community care. If you’re in nursing or direct care, there are several solid full‑time roles open right now.

Employer: AdventHealth

AdventHealth Location: Hendersonville, NC (100 Hospital Dr)

(100 Hospital Dr) Type: Full‑time, Day shift

Pay: $20.89 – $38.84/hour + sign‑on bonus up to $5,000 This role supports surgeons in an outpatient surgery center, handling instruments, supplies, and aseptic technique while helping keep cases running smoothly. Strong benefits start Day One (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b), parental leave), plus career development and mental health support.

Employer: Affinity Home Health Care Inc

Location: Hendersonville, NC

Type: Full‑time

Pay: Not listed Lead education for preop and PACU nurses, from orientation and skills labs to simulation and ongoing competencies. Good fit if you have a strong perioperative background, love teaching, and want to drive evidence‑based practice and quality outcomes.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Location: Hendersonville, NC

Type: Full‑time

Pay: Not listed Serve as a float pool team lead RN, providing direct skilled nursing in the home while coordinating staffing and complex care plans. Ideal for an experienced home health RN who enjoys mentoring others and managing day‑to‑day coverage.

Employer: Life Care Center of Hendersonville

Location: Hendersonville, NC

Type: Full‑time, Nights (Wed–Fri 7p–7a)

Pay: Not listed Work in a skilled nursing setting, providing hands‑on care and supervising CNAs and LPNs as part of an interdisciplinary team. Good match if you want steady night shifts and like building long‑term relationships with residents.

Employer: RHA Health Services

Location: Hendersonville, NC

Type: Full‑time (M–F, every other weekend) + PRN options

+ PRN options Pay: $18.00/hour + $2,000 sign‑on bonus Support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in ICF homes with daily living, community activities, and health/safety needs. Multiple shifts (1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 12‑hour weekends) plus benefits, PTO, training, and growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.