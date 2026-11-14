Hendersonville has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like working with people and staying busy on your feet. Here are a few local roles hiring at $15/hr with steady hours and clear duties.

Employer: Acosta Group (PRE-US)

Acosta Group (PRE-US) Location: Hendersonville, NC 28792

Type: Full-time or part-time options

Full-time or part-time options Pay: $15.00/hour

You’ll stock shelves, set up displays, and make sure name-brand products look great in Walmart. Daytime hours only (no evenings), flexible schedule, and access to medical, dental, vision, life insurance, disability, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC

Location: Hendersonville, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

You’ll be the friendly face greeting donors, unloading and sorting donations, and pricing items. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a mission-driven job with benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Northwest NC

Location: Hendersonville, NC

Type: Not listed (likely part-time)

Not listed (likely part-time) Pay: $15.00/hour

Front-of-store role where you run the register, help customers, and keep the store looking sharp. Includes cross-training in receiving and stocking, plus access to PTO, pension plan, medical & dental, and tuition reimbursement after eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, benefits, mission) make all the difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.