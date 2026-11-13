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Animals
Wildlife Camera Captures Doe and Bear in DuPont Forest
4 days ago
A game camera in DuPont State Forest captured a doe and a bear in the morning light, highlighting active wildlife in the area. Visitors to the forest may see similar animals and should watch from a safe distance and avoid disturbing them.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of DuPont Forest
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