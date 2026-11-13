Hendersonville’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring for leadership roles. If you like fast-paced stores and helping teams and customers, these are worth a look.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (HomeGoods) Location: Hendersonville, NC – 1800 Four Seasons Blvd, Store 1199

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.70–$31.20/hour (about $56,576–$77,762/year), bonus + overtime eligible

Lead the team at HomeGoods and help run the whole store — from merchandising and scheduling to customer service and loss prevention. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid time off) plus a store discount for you and eligible family members and clear paths to grow your retail career.

Same role also listed here: Assistant Store Manager – HomeGoods (Indeed)

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 300 Highlands Square Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Type: Full-time (overnight)

Full-time (overnight) Pay: $23.00–$31.00/hour, plus possible shift premiums $0.35–$3.00/hour

Oversee overnight stocking, club pickup orders, and sales floor setup while guiding a small team. This job mixes hands-on work with leadership and comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and company-paid education (Live Better U).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway — roles like this often lead to quick promotions once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.