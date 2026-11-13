Hendersonville has some solid hands-on roles open right now, from entry-level sanitation to leading a hospital facilities team.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: AtWork Group

AtWork Group Location: Hendersonville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21/hour

Schedule: 6:00am – 2:30pm

Help keep a beverage production facility clean, safe, and up to food-grade standards. You’ll sanitize equipment and floors, handle cleaning chemicals, support basic quality checks, and help train new team members.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Hendersonville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $22.55 – $53.48/hour (flat-rate, depends on skills and experience)

Hands-on role working on RVs: electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance repairs. Good fit if you like variety, don’t mind weekends, and want access to benefits, discounts, and training in a busy service shop.

Employer: AdventHealth

Location: 100 Hospital Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay Range: $64,126.40 – $119,288.00/year

Lead the facilities and maintenance operations for a hospital campus. You’ll oversee building systems (HVAC, boilers, chillers, fire alarms), manage projects and staff, and keep everything compliant with healthcare safety rules, with strong benefits from day one.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.