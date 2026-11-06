🏥 Hendersonville NC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Hendersonville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic roles to high-paying travel gigs. If you’re in scrubs (or want to be), there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: AdventHealth

AdventHealth Location: 630 5th Ave W, Hendersonville, NC

Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: $16.58 – $26.53/hour

Clinic-based CMA role in a urology practice with benefits and PTO from day one. You’ll handle patient intake, vitals, minor procedures, and patient education while rotating as needed to support clinic operations.

Employer: AdventHealth

AdventHealth Location: 27 Doctors Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Type: Full-time, Days

Schedule: Mon–Thu 7:45am–5pm; Fri 7:45am–1pm

Mon–Thu 7:45am–5pm; Fri 7:45am–1pm Pay: $16.58 – $26.53/hour

Bonus: Sign-on bonus up to $5,000

Great fit if you enjoy women’s health and want steady daytime hours. You’ll support OBGYN providers with exams, labs, procedures, and patient education in a team-focused clinic.

Employer: Pardee UNC Health Care

Location: PARDEEHOSP, Hendersonville, NC

PARDEEHOSP, Hendersonville, NC Type: Full-time, Nights (36 hrs/week)

Hospital Med/Surg Oncology RN role where you’ll coordinate inpatient care, collaborate with an interdisciplinary team, and grow your skills in a busy acute care setting. NC or compact RN license and BLS required; 1+ year acute care experience preferred.

Employer: VenVisor Health

VenVisor Health Location: Hendersonville, NC (long-term care facilities)

Hendersonville, NC (long-term care facilities) Type: Full-time

Total Compensation: $115,000 – $160,000/year

High-paying NP/PA role providing on-site primary care to residents in skilled nursing and long-term care. Ideal if you value longer-term patient relationships, elder care, and a collaborative, mission-driven environment.

Employer: Soliant Health

Soliant Health Location: Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville, NC Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: 3x12s, Nights (Sun–Tue 6:30pm–7:00am)

Estimated Pay: $2,146/week

Short-term travel CT Tech assignment with weekly pay, 401(k), and license/cert reimbursement. ARRT and CT registry plus 1+ year CT experience required; no state radiology license needed.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville, NC Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: 3x12s, Days or Nights (36 hrs/week)

Estimated Pay: $2,121/week (package estimate)

ICU travel RN role in a 13-bed general critical care unit handling complex, high-acuity patients. Comes with day-one benefits, housing options, and travel/licensure reimbursement for nurses who like both strong pay and flexibility.

Employer: AdventHealth

AdventHealth Location: 80 Doctors Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: $20.32 – $37.79/hour

Outpatient clinic LPN role with benefits and PTO starting day one. You’ll room patients, give meds and vaccines, assist with procedures, handle triage calls, and support smooth clinic flow.

Employer: Saber Healthcare Group

Saber Healthcare Group Location: Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville, NC Type: Full-time

Leadership role running the Rehabilitation Services Department in a skilled nursing facility. Offers daily or weekly pay, strong benefits, PTO, and CEUs, and requires a current therapy or therapy assistant license plus 2+ years of experience.

Employer: Life Care Center of Hendersonville

Life Care Center of Hendersonville Location: Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville, NC Type: Not stated (therapy role in post-acute care)

Hands-on PTA position providing direct rehab care under a supervising PT in a post-acute setting. Great for new grads or experienced PTAs who want steady patient contact and interdisciplinary teamwork.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to talking about shifts and experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.