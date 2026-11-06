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🏥 Hendersonville NC Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Hendersonville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic roles to high-paying travel gigs. If you’re in scrubs (or want to be), there’s likely something here for you.
Certified Medical Assistant - Urology
- Employer: AdventHealth
- Location: 630 5th Ave W, Hendersonville, NC
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Pay: $16.58 – $26.53/hour
Clinic-based CMA role in a urology practice with benefits and PTO from day one. You’ll handle patient intake, vitals, minor procedures, and patient education while rotating as needed to support clinic operations.
Certified Medical Assistant – OBGYN
- Employer: AdventHealth
- Location: 27 Doctors Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Schedule: Mon–Thu 7:45am–5pm; Fri 7:45am–1pm
- Pay: $16.58 – $26.53/hour
- Bonus: Sign-on bonus up to $5,000
Great fit if you enjoy women’s health and want steady daytime hours. You’ll support OBGYN providers with exams, labs, procedures, and patient education in a team-focused clinic.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Medical Surgical / Oncology
- Employer: Pardee UNC Health Care
- Location: PARDEEHOSP, Hendersonville, NC
- Type: Full-time, Nights (36 hrs/week)
Hospital Med/Surg Oncology RN role where you’ll coordinate inpatient care, collaborate with an interdisciplinary team, and grow your skills in a busy acute care setting. NC or compact RN license and BLS required; 1+ year acute care experience preferred.
Primary Care Nurse Practitioner / Physician’s Assistant
- Employer: VenVisor Health
- Location: Hendersonville, NC (long-term care facilities)
- Type: Full-time
- Total Compensation: $115,000 – $160,000/year
High-paying NP/PA role providing on-site primary care to residents in skilled nursing and long-term care. Ideal if you value longer-term patient relationships, elder care, and a collaborative, mission-driven environment.
Travel CT Technologist – 13 Weeks
- Employer: Soliant Health
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 3x12s, Nights (Sun–Tue 6:30pm–7:00am)
- Estimated Pay: $2,146/week
Short-term travel CT Tech assignment with weekly pay, 401(k), and license/cert reimbursement. ARRT and CT registry plus 1+ year CT experience required; no state radiology license needed.
Travel ICU Registered Nurse – 13 Weeks
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks
- Schedule: 3x12s, Days or Nights (36 hrs/week)
- Estimated Pay: $2,121/week (package estimate)
ICU travel RN role in a 13-bed general critical care unit handling complex, high-acuity patients. Comes with day-one benefits, housing options, and travel/licensure reimbursement for nurses who like both strong pay and flexibility.
LPN – Clinic
- Employer: AdventHealth
- Location: 80 Doctors Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Pay: $20.32 – $37.79/hour
Outpatient clinic LPN role with benefits and PTO starting day one. You’ll room patients, give meds and vaccines, assist with procedures, handle triage calls, and support smooth clinic flow.
Director of Rehabilitation (DOR)
- Employer: Saber Healthcare Group
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Type: Full-time
Leadership role running the Rehabilitation Services Department in a skilled nursing facility. Offers daily or weekly pay, strong benefits, PTO, and CEUs, and requires a current therapy or therapy assistant license plus 2+ years of experience.
Licensed Physical Therapist Assistant
- Employer: Life Care Center of Hendersonville
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Type: Not stated (therapy role in post-acute care)
Hands-on PTA position providing direct rehab care under a supervising PT in a post-acute setting. Great for new grads or experienced PTAs who want steady patient contact and interdisciplinary teamwork.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to talking about shifts and experience levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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