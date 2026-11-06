🍽️ Multiple Hendersonville Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying $19.50+

Hendersonville’s food scene is busy and growing, with local farms, golf clubs, and bakeries all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts and friendly guests, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: The Horse Shoe Farm

The Horse Shoe Farm Location: Hendersonville, NC

Type: OTHER (in-person)

OTHER (in-person) Pay: $21.00 – $22.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, employee discount, flexible schedule, referral program

This role is all about fresh ingredients, creative plates, and helping with special events and catering. Great fit if you’ve got solid knife skills and want good benefits plus room to grow in a scenic, farm-style setting.

Employer: Champion Hills Club / Troon

Location: Hendersonville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (per plan terms)

You’ll cook for members at a private golf club, handle banquets, and keep high standards for quality and sanitation. Ideal if you have a culinary degree or solid kitchen experience and want to plug into a large, well-known hospitality company.

Employer: Troon – Champion Hills Golf Club

Location: Hendersonville, NC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Possible medical (ACA-based), 401(k) with match (per plan terms)

Serve members and guests, describe specials, run food and drinks, and handle POS and cash. Good for someone with basic serving experience who wants flexible, part-time hours in a golf club setting.

Employer: The Baker’s Box LLC

Location: Hendersonville, NC

Type: Full-time (approx. 35–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.50 – $21.50 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid training

Busy line and prep work with hands-on owners who are willing to train the right person. Great if you’re dependable, want steady hours, and like a tight-knit, pride-in-work kitchen.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—hours and duties can be more flexible than they sound.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.