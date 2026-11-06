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Hendersonville
🍽️ Multiple Hendersonville Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying $19.50+
9 days ago
Hendersonville’s food scene is busy and growing, with local farms, golf clubs, and bakeries all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts and friendly guests, there are several solid options right now.
Line Cook – The Horse Shoe Farm
- Employer: The Horse Shoe Farm
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Type: OTHER (in-person)
- Pay: $21.00 – $22.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, employee discount, flexible schedule, referral program
This role is all about fresh ingredients, creative plates, and helping with special events and catering. Great fit if you’ve got solid knife skills and want good benefits plus room to grow in a scenic, farm-style setting.
Line Cook – Champion Hills Club (Troon)
- Employer: Champion Hills Club / Troon
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (per plan terms)
You’ll cook for members at a private golf club, handle banquets, and keep high standards for quality and sanitation. Ideal if you have a culinary degree or solid kitchen experience and want to plug into a large, well-known hospitality company.
Server – Champion Hills Golf Club (Troon)
- Employer: Troon – Champion Hills Golf Club
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Possible medical (ACA-based), 401(k) with match (per plan terms)
Serve members and guests, describe specials, run food and drinks, and handle POS and cash. Good for someone with basic serving experience who wants flexible, part-time hours in a golf club setting.
Line Cook – The Baker’s Box LLC
- Employer: The Baker’s Box LLC
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Type: Full-time (approx. 35–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $19.50 – $21.50 per hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid training
Busy line and prep work with hands-on owners who are willing to train the right person. Great if you’re dependable, want steady hours, and like a tight-knit, pride-in-work kitchen.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—hours and duties can be more flexible than they sound.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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