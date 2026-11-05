🏭 Hendersonville NC Manufacturing: Multiple Openings This Week

Hendersonville’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and room to grow, these local manufacturing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lassonde Pappas & Company, Inc.

Lassonde Pappas & Company, Inc. Location: Hendersonville, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay perks: $1,000 sign-on bonus + two $500 retention bonuses (at 6 months and 1 year) + annual merit increases

Lead the warehouse team on day shift, keep lines running smoothly, and support operators with equipment, quality checks, and training. Good fit if you have forklift certification, at least 1 year of production experience, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help).

Employer: Lassonde Pappas & Company, Inc.

Lassonde Pappas & Company, Inc. Location: Hendersonville, NC

Type: Full-time

Pay perks: $1,000 sign-on bonus + two $500 retention bonuses + annual merit increases

Run the palletizer and forklift on a fast-moving beverage line—stacking product, keeping inventory straight, and clearing jams. Great if you have 6+ months forklift/manufacturing experience, like mechanical work, and want steady physical work with solid benefits.

Employer: Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Location: Hendersonville, NC

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Help keep packaging quality on point by checking color, size, layout, and counts during and after runs. You’ll be on your feet, using measuring tools, reading job tickets, and tagging any suspect product—good for detail-focused folks who don’t mind 12-hour shifts.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.